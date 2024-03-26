Rome, March 26, 2024 – The Carabinieri Compagnia di Roma Centro carried out a special control operation aimed at preventing and suppressing widespread crime in the areas of Aventino, San Saba and Testaccio, resulting in the arrest of 4 seriously suspected Italian citizens. crime related to drug trafficking.

Last night, during checks on nightlife in the Testaccio area, carabinieri from Rome’s Aventino station stopped four Italians aged between 18 and 20 on board an Audi A3, three of whom were already known to police for property crimes. What attracted the attention of the carabinieri was the awkward and nervous behavior of the passengers during the identification stages. Deciding to conduct a deeper investigation, the military found in the car more than 50 doses of marijuana, two blank pistols, a crowbar, two balaclavas, 9 latest generation smartphones and more than 4,500 euros in cash, tied with an elastic band – everything was seized. The weapon turned out to be without red caps and complete with blank cartridges. After their arrest, the carabinieri of Rome’s Aventino station escorted them to the court premises in Piazza Clodio, where the Rome court confirmed the arrests and prohibited them from returning to the municipality of Rome.

A little later, the same carabinieri imposed sanctions on the driver of a car caught driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

In total, during the events, the carabinieri of the Central Rome company identified 252 people and checked 53 vehicles, of which two were sanctioned for violating traffic rules.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.