More than four million retirees from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) receive their pension on time, thus guaranteeing them vital economic protection.

Therefore, it is essential that beneficiaries pay attention to payment dates, as well as being aware of their rights and benefits.

The IMSS pension payment will be granted normally this holiday season, with seniors seeing their monthly payment in their bank accounts on Monday, April 1, all because it is not a non-working day.

There will be banks and institutions that may grant some days of rest to their workers, but that Monday, April 1, everything will be working as usual in the payment of the pension, so if you are granted some rest, you will have money for vacations.

Save this note or leave a reminder about payment dates, because we will share the complete and confirmed payment schedule for this year, however it is important to clarify that if the first day of each month falls on a weekend or holiday, the Payment will be made on the nearest business day.

IMSS Pension Calendar

Monday, April 1 Thursday, May 2 Monday, July 1 Thursday, August 1 Monday, September 2 Wednesday, October 2 Friday, November 1 Monday, December 2

What other benefits does an IMSS pension give you?

IMSS pensions not only guarantee a monthly income for retirees, but also provide protection in the event of work accidents, illnesses, or upon reaching 60 years of age.

Furthermore, when the owner dies, it protects his beneficiaries, as long as the requirements established by the Social Security Law are met.

If you have questions or need to make a query about the pension, pensioners and their family members can call 800-623-2323, option 3, corresponding to “Pensioners”, here they will be assisted by trained IMSS personnel.

