IllyCaffè, profit booms to 23.7 million, up by over 67%

The Board of Directors of illycaffè SpA approved the draft financial statements of the parent company illycaffè SpA and the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. In 2023 the Group’s revenues amounted to 595.1 million euros, recording an increase of 5.7 % at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year (+4.8% at current exchange rates), driven by all major markets. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 92.8 million euros, an increase of 18.6% compared to the previous year, despite the continuing pressure on margins, dictated by the inflationary context, thanks to the growth in revenues and the increase in operational efficiency of the Group. The EBITDA Margin (Adjusted) in 2023 was 15.6%, an improvement of 1.8 pp compared to 2022.

Group Net Profit stood at 23.7 million euros, up 67.2% compared to 2022, in line with the increase in EBIT. The Net Financial Position was equal to 122.2 million euros, an improvement of 20.8% compared to the previous year. Cash generation for the year was supported by the positive evolution of operating profitability and effective management of working capital, allowing the financing of strategic investments for the business.

Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè commented: “2023 represents another year of record growth for illycaffè, with a double-digit increase in EBITDA and net profit, despite the continuation of a challenging macroeconomic context. We are very satisfied that the strategic direction undertaken is bringing the expected results in terms of sustainable and profitable growth. In support of future development plans, we have launched an important investment program to support innovation and multi-channel growth. In particular, 120 million euros have been allocated, over the course of the plan, to doubling the production capacity of the strategic site in Trieste.”

In 2023, all the main markets in which the Group is present grew compared to 2022. In particular, in the United States, a priority market in the Group’s growth plans, revenues recorded a strong increase of +15.1% constant exchange rates, driven mainly by the online channel. From a channel point of view, growth was mainly driven by Ho.Re.Ca. (+8.2% compared to 2022), supported by a positive rate of acquisition of new customers, and by online (+15.5% compared to 2022), thanks to the positive performance of e-Tailers, in particular in Italy, United States and China.

In 2023, the Group continued to operate according to its sustainability strategy which extends to every stage of the value chain: from coffee producers to end consumers, thanks to projects supporting local communities and adopting sustainable practices. regenerative agriculture. Furthermore, also in 2023 illycaffè has renewed its commitment in the field of the circular economy by encouraging virtuous processes for the protection of the environment and the responsible management of resources and materials, thanks to multiple initiatives in the field of recovery and recycling of capsules . On 1 October, on the occasion of International Coffee Day, Arabica Selection Brasile Cerrado Mineiro was launched, the first coffee coming entirely from regenerative agriculture. Based on the performances achieved in 2023, illycaffè expects, also for 2024, to continue to grow revenues and accelerate profitability, despite the complexity of the current macroeconomic and geo-political context.