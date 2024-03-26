There is a reason behind his choice that was well understood by the public

After a year he decided to tell the whole truth and explain why he chose to keep his illness hidden, distancing himself from everything and everyone. At that moment she wanted to be alone. Valerio Scanu vented on the microphones of the TV program Storie Italiane.

In 2020, Valerio Scanu discovered he had a malignant tumor and underwent surgery. Doctors were forced to remove half of his lung. Last year he managed to talk about it for the first time, but then he went back to withdrawing into himself. But now he has understood that the time has come to let go and be sincere.

He said he was afraid and chose to do everything alone, in private, both to protect his family and because it happened during the pandemic. Not only that, the singer also wanted to protect himself, because he knows very well how it works with journalists. Just one photo of a relative going to hospital is enough to spread the news or rumors without any truth.

It doesn’t become a problem, but I shared it years later when it was all over. I didn’t feel like doing it right away because my family was far away. I didn’t know what it was or how I should deal with it. So I wanted to keep it to myself.

Valerio Scanu was afraid of the public’s reaction

Not only that, he was also scared of the reaction of his fans. Being a famous person often also means being targeted by haters. If he had said it to vent and share a delicate moment, someone might have accused him of having done it only out of victimhood.

Sometimes the public attacks you. So I preferred not to say it. When you experience it firsthand it’s tough. Maybe out of a hundred comments there is one that attacks you and devastates you.

Valerio Scanu’s words were well understood. The well-known face wanted to talk about his tumor only now that he is well and that the worst is over. It wasn’t easy to fight alone, without support and love from all those who love him. However, the situation could have been even worse if the news had spread. He would have had to fight by reading the articles on the web, the cruel comments under his posts and he would have faced it with a very different psychological state.

