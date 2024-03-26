Hurricane “Otis” was among the worst losses for the insurance sector worldwide in 2023, in a year marked by strong natural disasters that left the industry in losses of $108 billion, according to the global reinsurer Swiss. Re.

According to the firm’s 2024 natural catastrophes report, a total of 142 natural catastrophes were recorded last year, in which 62% of global losses were uninsured.

“Annual insured losses are forecast to grow between 5% and 7% in the long term. After tropical cyclones, severe convective storms – those with very intense precipitation, hail, electrical activity and strong turbulence – have established themselves as the second greater danger that generates losses,” details the text.

According to the report, in 2023, these catastrophic events set a new high with insured losses of $64 billion.

Thus, floods, tropical cyclones, winter storms in Europe and severe storms are the climatic phenomena that currently present the greatest risk to the insurance industry.

“Otis”, most expensive climate event of 2023

The document details that, although the earthquake that shook Turkey was the most costly natural disaster in terms of deaths and economic impact, Hurricane “Otis” was the climate-related event that left the most economic losses on a global scale in 2023, according to recent information from the UN.

The Swiss Re report explains that Hurricane “Otis” was presented as one of the worst severe weather scenarios in an area with a high level of exposure, where a hurricane that in just a few hours reached category 5 in front of a city coastal area of ​​more than 1 million inhabitants.

According to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), insurance companies have provided assistance and advances to 16,518 homeowners affected by the natural phenomenon. Damage to homes insured to date has been evaluated at 9,264 million pesos, which represents 27% of the estimated losses insured by “Otis.”

“The weather event in Acapulco, the flooding in Auckland, New Zealand; the series of severe connective storms in Italy and the fires in Hawaii represent a clear example that historical insured loss records should not be relied upon alone as a guide for losses due to current and future catastrophes. Furthermore, these phenomena suggest that it may be time to update assumptions about the potential for losses and the return period,” he details.

In this sense, he highlighted that the impacts of these events also confirm the importance of having detailed exposure data to better monitor value concentrations, in addition to demonstrating the need to reduce vulnerabilities. “For example, in Acapulco, although many of the buildings benefited from the strong structures – designed to withstand earthquakes – the significant damage was due to failures in the exterior of lightweight buildings, precisely designed to have good seismic performance,” he adds. he.

Meanwhile, as temperatures continue to rise, a forward-looking approach will be needed to anticipate changes in the risk landscape. Yes, climate change is a big threat.

Swiss Re’s natural catastrophe report estimates that, over the past 30 years, insured losses from natural catastrophes have grown annually 3% faster than the global economy.

“The first step in minimizing losses is to reduce their potential through adaptation measures. For example, enforcing building codes, as well as creating flood control infrastructure and discouraging settlement in areas prone to natural hazards; mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions is essential to counteract the buildup of physical risks. Landlords, regulators, supervisors, and the insurance industry also have a role to play, as do governments, investing in resilient infrastructure and incentivizing mitigation measures. adaptation,” he highlighted.

