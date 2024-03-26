Permanent residence in the United States, also known as the “Green Card,” is a permit that allows eligible immigrants to live and work indefinitely in the country and is also one of the most coveted documents for Mexicans who aspire to improve their quality of life living and working in one of the countries that offers the possibility of doing so.

Although obtaining this document is sometimes difficult, there are several ways to obtain your residency in the United States and one of the viable options is the EB-2 format, an American visa that allows people with extraordinary abilities or members of professions that require degrees advanced students obtain the Green Card.

It should be noted that this type of visa is not applicable to all applicants, since in order for it to be granted they must meet a series of requirements that will be mentioned below.

What are the requirements for the EB-2 visa?

You must have a job offer or labor certification. You can apply if you work in primary care or are a specialist doctor. You must provide services in a Health Professional Shortage Area, Mental Health Professional Area, Limited Health Access Area, Veterans Affairs facility, or a Physician Shortage Area. You need a statement from a federal agency or state health department confirming your qualifications as a physician and that your work is appropriate for the public interest.

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, you will be able to apply for the visa application where your profile will be evaluated and if approved, you will be given the desired US residency.

