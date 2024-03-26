Jalisco and the State of Mexico are the two entities with the largest number of municipalities with this name. Each one has 12 Magical Towns with their respective individual attractions. Given so much national variety, there are some destinations that are left aside and become excellent places for those looking for a less populated vacation.

The category of Magical Town appears when an attempt is made to revalue a Mexican population that has symbols and legends, populated with history. The label invites you to visit them to discover the charm of the country in a municipality. Below we give you five of the least visited Magical Towns in Mexico so you can start planning your trip. The order goes from closest to furthest from Guadalajara; Take them into account for this holiday period or a following one.

Care of the Future

An immense lagoon gives it the nickname “place of jars”; It is the second largest in Mexico. The road trip is one of the most beautiful in the state of Michoacán.

It has these main attractions:

Huandaracareo Spas Chapels of El Calvary, La Concepcion and San Pablito Former Convent of Santa Maria Magdalena Lake of Cuitzeo Municipal Presidency San Agustín del Pulque Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Temple of Guadalupe Franciscan Hospital Temple Three Hills Archaeological Area

Approximate duration: 3 hours and 7 minutes

Pet

This Jalisco municipality has a combination of culture and nature; It has more than 600 archaeological pieces with remains of almost 3,000 years of existence.

It has these main attractions:

Basilica of Our Lady of Sorrows Petrified Field of El Malpaís El Coamil de las Naranjas Waterfall El Rincón de Ixcatán Waterfall El Tacote Canyon El Ocotillo Canyon Historical Center Cimarrón Chico de la Raicilla Hacienda El Atajo Isla de Cristo Rey Laguna de Juanacatlán Laguna de Yerbabuena Museum of Archeology El Molino Museum El Pedregal Museum Raúl Rodríguez Museum Yerbabuena Community Museum Navidad La Narizona Stone Corrinchis Dam Temple of the Precious Blood of Christ El Molcajete Volcano Yerbabuena El Pantano Archaeological Zone

Approximate duration: 3 hours and 13 minutes

Salvatierra

Located in Guanajuato, the Lerma River passes through this place. In the beginning it was inhabited almost exclusively by Spaniards, which is why it stands out for its religious buildings.

It has these main attractions:

Plaza de la Constitución Temple and Convent of the Capuchinas Parish of Our Lady of Light Eco Park El Sabinal Temple of San Francisco de Asís

Approximate duration: 3 hours and 56 minutes

Huichapan

This place of cobblestone streets and viceregal buildings was occupied by Otomi, Teotihuacan, Toltec and Aztec cultures.

It has these main attractions:

Spa Chichimequillas Spa Tagui Spa El Tabacal Spa El Patecito Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel of Our Lord of Calvary House of Tithing Religious Congregation of the 16th and 18th centuries El Boye Central Garden Municipal Market Museum of Archeology and History Museum El Chipatel Municipal Palace Park Ecotourism El Saucillo Ecological Park Los Sabinos Parish of San Mateo Apostle Rock Paintings Rancho Contreras Jaramillo

Approximate duration: 5 hours and 16 minutes

Tonatic

Here the sun was born, according to the Nahuas. It has natural beauties, a 500,000-year-old grotto, a route through an underground river and lots of quality crafts.

It has these main attractions:

Central Garden and Sanctuary of Our Lady of Tonatico. Municipal Spa. Tzumpantitlán Park. Niltze Park and Campground.

Approximate duration: 6 hours and 29 minutes

