Found lifeless by his mother: Marco Tortora was only 32 years old

A tragedy happened last Sunday in Valentano, in the province of Viterbo. The entire community is in shock. Marco Tortora was found lifeless by his mother while she was in his home. He was only 32 years old.

Marco Tortora was well known in the area, which is why the news of his premature death saddened all the inhabitants. On Sunday afternoon her mother went to her apartment, she was worried because she couldn’t contact him. When she opened the door, her world came crashing down. Despite the shocking moment, she found the strength to alert the emergency services.

Carabinieri officers and 118 health workers reached the house in a short time. The paramedics tried in vain to revive him, it was too late. They had no choice but to declare his heartbreaking death.

Marco lived alone and worked as a metalworker in the photovoltaic sector. The police have opened an investigation file and arranged for an autopsy to be carried out on the 32-year-old’s lifeless body. His death seems to be shrouded in mystery.

From the first findings of the external inspection, no signs of violence were identified. Therefore the hypothesis of a crime is excluded. What happened to the boy? Only the results of the autopsy will be able to shed light on the truth and establish the exact cause of death.

For now, the body is available to the judicial authorities. Only at the end of the medical examiner’s work will she be handed over to her family, who will be able to organize her funeral and give her a final farewell.

The community is united in the pain of Marco Tortora’s family

The news shocked everyone who knew him, with numerous messages published in the last few hours on social networks. Photos of Marco accompanied by heartbreaking messages. The family is receiving an incredible outpouring of love. No one can understand the fact that a boy of just 32 years old could die so suddenly.

There are no words to explain this tragedy. A strong, immense pain for which there are no words.

Read also: Tragedy on Palm Sunday: Gianmarco was only 26 years old.