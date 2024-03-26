The Hollywood star and his partner Suki Waterhouse have given birth to their first child

We all loved Robert Pattinson as the romantic vampire in Twilight. Now, however, everything has changed, as that boy has become a man and recently the father of a beautiful child. For him and his partner Suki Waterhouse this is their first child.

Robert Pattinson e Suki Waterhouse

Here’s what we discovered thanks to a tip-off about this couple’s new life.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: an unbreakable love

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been a couple since 2018 even though almost everyone discovered the existence of this bond a few years later. For many it is really strange to feel the union of this couple. This is because, in the past, Robert was linked to the actress with whom he shared the set of Twilight, Kristen Stewart.

Robert and Suki are walking in the park

The two experienced an intense and troubled love, but in the end Robert found happiness alongside a 31-year-old girl, a model named Suki. Both have modeled for internationally renowned fashion brands and have had the opportunity to try their hand at the role of actors, appearing in very famous films.

Their relationship was kept secret for some time as they are two very private people who don’t like to show off. The first shots of the couple were in fact made known in 2022 while they announced their story the following year.

Robert Pattinson has become a father

Credits: Icone

Love life is going swimmingly for the former Twilight vampire who, a few days ago, was able to celebrate the greatest joy that life can reserve for a person. Robert Pattinson and his partner Suki have in fact become parents of their first child.

The model’s pregnancy was kept secret for some time as the official announcement of her pregnancy was only made in November. However, the two did not share anything about the happy event even on social media, but the news spread as they were caught in the streets of Los Angeles while pushing a pram.

Robert Pattinson and his family

Perhaps Robert and Suki wish to experience this moment away from the spotlight without sharing this great and at times indescribable joy with anyone. Their decision is certainly to be appreciated as their goal is to protect the child’s privacy and not draw too much attention.