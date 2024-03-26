Moscow, March 26, 2024 – A Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for the director of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk on terrorism charges. Malyuk was immediately put on the Russian wanted list. This news was published by the Kommersant newspaper several hours after FSB director Alexander Bortnikov demanded that the SBU be recognized as a terrorist organization and that the director of the Military Service of Ukraine (GUR), Kirill Budanov, be declared a Russian target. military forces, “like everyone who commits crimes against Russia.” The charges underlying the arrest warrant, according to the Russian newspaper, arose in connection with Mayuk’s admission last year of SBU involvement in the October 2022 attack on the Crimean Bridge. Thus, the court document appears to make no mention of the horrific attack on Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday, which left at least 139 people dead, even if Bortnikov and Security Council Secretary General Patrushev, and in In recent days, Vladimir Putin has hinted at the involvement of Ukrainian special services. The accusations spread by the Russian leadership are based on the Ukrainian habit of such actions. In short, the Crimean Bridge, in their opinion, is on the same level as Crocus City Hall. (source: Adnkronos).

