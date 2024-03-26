Rome, March 26, 2024 – Recently, agents of the State Police of the III district of Fidene Serpentara arrested a citizen, a 22-year-old Roman, seriously suspected of domestic abuse.

The police, during the territorial control service, by order of the operational headquarters, intervened in Piazza Vulcera following a report of a young man who had damaged an intercom and a parked scooter belonging to one of his parents at night, because the latter had prohibited him from entering the house. In particular, the subject, in great agitation, approached the front door of the apartment several times and began to beat it heavily; the last time the 22-year-old threw a vase towards his father, who was opening the door.

Investigators stopped and arrested the 22-year-old because he was a strong suspect of domestic abuse. The actions of the police were recognized by the judiciary and the doors of the Regina Coeli prison were opened for the young man.

District III investigators also arrested a 42-year-old Roman man as a strong suspect of abuse and extortion against his parents.

In particular, on March 22 last year, a man threatened his parents with violence if they did not give him money, and at the same time tried to set fire to an apartment located on Via Camillo Pilotto, setting fire to a sheet and then he grabbed a knife to attack them. Moreover, during the quarrel, the 42-year-old man left the gas on the stove on. Operators arrived on scene to neutralize and secure it, preventing the worst from happening, and 118 personnel treated the victims for minor injuries.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

