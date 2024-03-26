Drama in Golasecca, 50-year-old who was separating, sets himself on fire before the eyes of his wife and 13-year-old daughter

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the latter in the small town of Golasecca. A 50-year-old who was separating from his wife decided to set himself on fire in the car, in front of the eyes of his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

The police also arrived on site and are currently working to understand the contours of this story and also the motivations that pushed the man to carry out such an extreme gesture. His wife and little girl also suffered burns.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper Il Gazzettino, the serious episode occurred at 6 am today, Tuesday 26 March. Precisely in front of the family house, which is located in via Puccini, in the small municipality of Golasecca, which is located in the province of Varese. The man is not yet clear whether he still lived in that house or decided to go there on that occasion.

However, from what emerged from the stories, while he was locked in his methane car, he doused himself with petrol and decided to set himself on fire. In those seconds, his 42-year-old wife and his 13-year-old daughter were also present.

The conditions of the 50-year-old who set himself on fire and the attempts of his wife and daughter to save him

CREDIT: DN TIMELIPSE PHOTOGRAPHY

The woman together with her daughter, despite the shock of what was happening before their eyes, tried to save his life. They tried to do everything they could to get him out of the car, but also to put out the flames.

Subsequently, some passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the episode, promptly called the police and even the health workers. From what has emerged, the man’s condition appears to be very serious indeed. He suffered extensive burns in many parts of his body.

In fact they arranged for him to be admitted to hospital promptly. Unfortunately, his wife and daughter also suffered minor burns in a desperate attempt to save him. Now officers are working to understand what happened.