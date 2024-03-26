Varese, March 26, 2024 – A 50-year-old man who set himself on fire in his car parked in front of his house in Golasecca (Varese) at around 6am today is in a very serious condition. The incident occurred on Via Giacomo Puccini. His 42-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter were also caught in the fire and were injured while trying to help the man.

The 50-year-old man suffered very extensive burns and was taken to the Niguarda Hospital in Milan under a code red by ambulance. The flames also affected another car parked next to the man’s car. The Gallarate carabinieri, 118 medical personnel with ambulances and medical transport, as well as the Varese fire brigade arrived at the scene. The reasons for this gesture are yet to be understood and are being investigated. (Source: Adnkronos)

