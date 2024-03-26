There will be additional border controls in Germany, including at the border with the Netherlands.

The advantage of Schengen countries is that you can travel within them without any controls. With a little pressure on the gas pedal, you can drive through Germany, Luxembourg, Austria or Italy in a day without any obstacles at the border. This summer things are a little different.

Border control Germany

This year you’ll have to take extra border controls into account. This was announced by German Interior Minister Nancy Faser, the Rheinische Post reports. Additional checks have already taken place at the borders with Switzerland, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic in connection with human trafficking. The main focus there is on trucks. However, this summer there will also be additional checks at the borders with the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

The extra checks on our side of the border are not related to human trafficking, but Germany wants to better monitor those entering the country during the European soccer championship. The European Championship will last from June 14 to July 14 and will be held at various football stadiums in Germany.

Additional border controls are also carried out during this period. Matches relatively close to the Dutch border are played in Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. There are 10 host cities in total. The Dutch national team will compete in Berlin, which is easily accessible by car. In this case, flying is a more logical travel option if you are solely interested in football. Or you can simply watch the match from the back of your BMW.

The German government is closely monitoring the security of the event following the recent attack in Moscow. Customs officials hope that border controls will prevent possible criminals from entering Germany through neighboring countries. The country is also not looking for football hooligans who, for example, will come and ruin a party.

Remember that between June 14 and July 14 you may be stopped or there will be a traffic jam at the border crossing.

This article Please note! Additional border controls in Germany in the summer first appeared on Ruetir.