The Government of the State of Tlaxcala, through the State Health Sector, reported that three people have died as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Through a statement, it was mentioned that, as of Monday, March 25, 44 people have been discharged after receiving treatment for Acute Flaccid Paralysis associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In addition, of the 77 accumulated cases of this disorder, 31 remain hospitalized, including 21 confirmed cases.

He noted that of the people still receiving treatment, six are recovered and under observation, 17 are in non-serious condition, and eight are in serious condition in intensive care.

Due to the above, the Health Sector indicated that there is 100 percent coverage of medications for hospitalized patients to guarantee their adequate recovery.

The above after last weekend the delivery and distribution of medication, corresponding to Intravenous Human Immunoglobulin, was carried out to hospitals in which medical care is provided to patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

He reiterated that he remains attentive to the evolution of hospitalized people, as well as the development of actions and activities focused on protecting the health of the population.

Finally, he urged the population to maintain preventive hygiene and health measures in the handling, preparation and consumption of food, mainly meat. In addition to considering that the increase in temperatures due to the hot season contributes to the decomposition of food.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Guillain Barré Tlaxcala Health

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions