GroenLinks and PvdA want to explore the possibility of a next step in their political cooperation, such as a merger of parties or the creation of a new joint political party. Both parties announced the move on Tuesday. The party councils will present a proposal to next month’s congress in which they want to explore “different forms” of cooperation. The parties want to make a final decision on further cooperation in 2026.

The cooperation between GroenLinks and PvdA has become increasingly intense in recent years. For example, there was a joint campaign and before the provincial council elections last year, both parties announced that they would form a joint faction after the Senate elections. During the elections to the House of Representatives last year, cooperation went even further: a joint list of candidates was created with one party leader (Frans Timmermans). This resulted in a joint increase in the number of seats for the two parties; the united faction now has 25 seats in the House of Representatives.

The two parties have not yet fully united. Both parties continue to be separate associations with their own charters. This means that next month, on Saturday 20 April, GroenLinks and PvdA will hold two short party conferences of their own in Apeldoorn, followed by a joint conference on the European elections in the afternoon.

Three options

Party officials now want to explore the advantages and disadvantages of various future forms of cooperation. According to the parties, the next step in cooperation is necessary because “the rise of the far right requires a powerful left-progressive alternative.” The proposal mentions three options: a merger, a new left-wing political party or a “lasting alliance” that would continue the current form of cooperation. Only in this case will GroenLinks and PvdA continue to exist as separate parties. According to a PvdA spokesman, the parties want to “consider exactly what the options look like, what their organizational and legal advantages and disadvantages are.”

GroenLinks and PvdA want to discuss their preferences with participants next year based on such research. The parties want to make a decision on cooperation in the second half of 2026. According to a PvdA spokesman, the fact that the parties have been reluctant to do this for more than two years is due to the municipal elections in March 2026. In some municipalities GroenLinks and PvdA have already merged, in other municipalities they are still very active. separately. “You don’t want to make national decisions that interfere with local departments,” the spokesperson says.

In the event of early elections to the House of Representatives, the party councils of GroenLinks and PvdA “promise to present to the members in what joint form we will participate.” The most obvious option would be to draw up a single list of candidates, as was done last year.

