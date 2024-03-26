Giuseppe Garibaldi runs to Beatrice after the Big Brother verdict. For what reason?

After 7 months full of emotions and twists, the last edition of Big Brother has come to an end. Perla Vatiero got the better of Beatrice Luzzi, who achieved an undeserved second place for many. Why did Giuseppe Garibaldi go to his ex-flame before his winning friend?

Giuseppe and Beatrice at Big Brother

Here are the words of the former gieffino regarding his post-victory reaction.

Perla Vatiero wins Big Brother

After 7 months of imprisonment, twists, sacrifices and different states of mind, the finalists headed towards what was the last episode of Big Brother. Competing for the final are Beatrice, Perla, Massimiliano, Rosy, Simona and Letizia.

The latter was elected as a finalist during the first televoting, when Greta and Sergio left the house. Among the finalists, the first to be eliminated was Massimiliano Varrese followed by Simona Tagli and Letizia Petris.

Beatrice and Giuseppe

The golden trio instead saw a great escalation of tension between Beatrice, Perla and Rosy Chin, undoubtedly three great protagonists of this latest edition. However, the cook had to leave room for the other two women, as the televoting clearly rewarded them.

As often happens, Beatrice and Perla then turned off the switches in the entire house and went to Alfonso’s studio to find out the outcome of the verdict. To the great surprise of many, it was the young Neapolitan who won the reality show while Beatrice Luzzi had to settle for second place.

Garibaldi’s gesture towards the second place

Credits: Mediaset Infinity

In the first months of staying in the house, Giuseppe Garibaldi and Beatrice Luzzi proved to be very intimate and close to each other. The two had the opportunity to start a relationship which however ended shortly after following the character differences they expressed.

They then argued for a period of time, only to regain control of the situation towards the end of the program. Giuseppe Garibaldi, however, decided to make a gesture that made everyone understand that he actually cares a lot about the red-haired actress. The janitor in fact ran to her as soon as Alfonso Signorini revealed the outcome of the final verdict.

Beatrice and Giuseppe The first person I hugged wasn’t Perla, but I went straight to Beatrice because I knew how much she cared about winning.

With these words Giuseppe Garibaldi made clear the great affection he feels towards the actress with whom he will share the Verissimo stage in just a few days. Surely the man realized that he had taken the wrong attitude towards her, declaring that he should have protected Beatrice from her when instead he limited himself to attacking her. Will a flashback be possible between them or has their affection been extinguished forever?