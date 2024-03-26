Rome, March 26, 2024 – 107 years and many treasures still to be passed on. And many of them have already been broadcast. The Giro d’Italia is the emblem of Italian sport and sport throughout the world. Stage racing will resume throughout Bel Paese next May, while the historic Italian event will gain recognition in the meantime.

This happened this morning, March 26, 2024, on the occasion of the event “107th Giro d’Italia. Italy that runs.” In the Farnesina Mosaic Hall, in front of a large audience of representatives of sports federations and organizations, as well as representatives of the Italian press and business, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani presented a parchment and plaque to the President of Urbano Cairo RCS MediaGroup to award the Giro d’Italia the title of “Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy”. Cairo, however, gave Tajani a personalized Maglia Rosa.

According to a note from giroditalia.it, “The event, moderated by sports journalist Cristiana Fantoni, was also attended by ICE-Agenzia President Matteo Zoppas, Confindustria ANCMA President Mariano Roman and representatives of the companies sponsoring the Giro. , CEO of Valcismon – Castelli Manifattura Group Alessio Cremonese. The exceptional witnesses were Italian champions Tatiana Guderzo and Diego Gastaldi.

Statements – giroditalia.it

Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “The Giro d’Italia is the symbol of the country that races: a unique platform of integrated promotion that starts with its protagonists and covers culture, territories, innovation, tourism, business and the areas that tell them history in the world. We are therefore proud to present today these ambassadors of sports diplomacy in the Farnesina.”

Urbano Cairo, President of RCS MediaGroup: “The Giro is not only a great sporting event, but has always represented an important showcase for the promotion of Made in Italy in the world. This recognition, which elevates the Giro to the role of ambassador of Italian sport abroad, is of particular value as it confirms the closeness of the institutions to the Corsa Rosa and encourages us to always do better to promote our country. The presence here of a company like Castelli – Italian craftsmanship and a partner who has been sharing the pink adventure with us for many years – is another demonstration of Italian know-how and Italy that works.”

Matteo Zoppas, President of the ICE Agency for the Promotion Abroad and Internationalization of Italian Companies: “The Giro d’Italia is an excellent promoter not only of our country’s image in the world, but also a driving force for companies that invest in and export Made in Italy products throughout to the world. For this reason, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are close to Corsa Rosa and support it.”

Mariano Román, President of Confindustria ANCMA: “Cycling-related companies are in excellent health and we expect further revenue growth in the coming years. The Giro d’Italia is certainly a great exhibition that helps promote many companies making bicycles, clothing and much more abroad.”

Alessio Cremonese, CEO of the Valcismon – Castelli production group: “Castelli is the historic brand of the Giro d’Italia, the company that develops and produces the Maglia Rosa. For us, Corsa Rosa is not just a promotion in this region, but also greatly helps us achieve recognition in the world where we successfully export our products.”

Diego Gastaldi: “For me, the bicycle has become an instrument of rebirth, and today I am honored to be a witness to the Giro Express. My journey will be through our country, where I will get acquainted with its history, beauty, food and wine, artistic, craft and industrial excellence.”

Tatiana Guderzo: “Cycling has been my life for 30 years, and thanks to the Giro d’Italia I was able to see new places. These were years of great joy, including medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games, and the regret of never winning the Corsa Rosa.”

Photo giroditalia.it