MILAN – The new EP “Male Mare che è in Me” was released on Friday 22 March, written by Ginevra Lamborghini in collaboration with Mida, rondine, Nuvola, Caffellatte, Dalila Bizzini, Leo Bi, produced by Gianmarco Grande, Ada Music Italy distribution. Ira is the focus track, the manifesto song that introduces the EP with an intense video. For the video, the direction is by Riccardo Sanmartini (aka Samma), the artistic direction by Dalila Bizzini, stylist Michela Isola.

“Male Mare che è in Me” contains 6 songs linked by the same common thread, through which the artist explores those toxic relationships which, through conscious and inevitable introspection, allow her to convert pain into a resource. With “Isola Grattacielo” Ginevra came out into the open with the need to trace an artistic path that identified her, laying herself bare. With “Ira” she opens her heart without shame or pretense:

“In ‘Ira’ I reveal my alter ego, the one that causes my emotional swings. When I can’t handle it, this other me, it crushes me, preventing me from breathing; Anger is a shadow that I try to talk about, to try to stop screwing everything up in moments of anger, with emotional swings that are tiring and extreme. The entire EP investigates relationships of this kind, all those that I would like to define as unhealthy, not positive. After having opened the first glimpse of myself with Isola Grattacielo, with Ira and the entire EP, I open my heart wide and share the most intimate part of me,” she explains.

Metallic, almost annoying sounds, for an atmosphere that tells of restlessness, the outbursts of a feeling that shakes us to the core: Ira with a metallic synth and then the straight drum, wants to represent a movement of anger steeped in pain that does not want be mistaken for a superficial and harmful feeling of hatred; a crescendo that recalls the increase of the heartbeat, towards an explosion that calms down only in the chorus. A hypnotic, dry piece that breaks any mold. His video takes us into this remote corner of our being where the alter ego intends to seduce us and drag us into a dangerous, sometimes demonic darkness:

“It’s a dark room where the dark part of me is revealed, of that anger that sometimes devours me – concludes Ginevra – and seduces me to make its way into my soul. The part of me that tries not to be overwhelmed, she sings.”

Completing the EP, in addition to the already published “Isola Grattacielo”, is “Giù”, which analyzes the need not to sink into the abyss in the down moments of life by finding the strength to react; “I’m not afraid of you” addresses the issue of stalking, not only physical but also psychological; “Grigiocenere” is a snapshot that portrays in a still image the toxic relationship par excellence, where one cancels oneself in the desperate attempt to rekindle a light in the dull eyes of those one loves and the sense of impotence that derives from it with the awareness of a end already written; “Sea that is in Me” is the epilogue of this introspective journey that takes us into a dreamlike and dreamy atmosphere. It’s a dive into a sea of ​​pain that drains and purifies us at the same time; there, the inner world becomes a real planet, with constantly evolving emotional waves where we understand how any evil, if faced, can become a precious opportunity for growth.