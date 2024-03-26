Ssn this stranger. In high schools, one in three children does not know their family doctor and has unclear ideas about prevention, in particular about cancer screening, even if the majority are aware of the inequalities in access to services. These are some of the results of a survey by the Gimbe Foundation linked to the ‘Health holds the table’ project, which aims to train students in the correct use of the National Health Service. “The battle in defense of the constitutional right to health protection must also involve the youngest, starting from school age: with this project we intend to provide our children with the indispensable tools to grow as citizens aware of their rights and capable of preserving their own health”, explains Nino Cartabellotta, Gimbe president.

Elena Cottafava, general secretary of the Foundation and head of the health literacy project, recalls that the initiative, born at the beginning of last year, has been attended to date by “over a thousand students from high schools in Bologna who, through interactive quizzes , answered questions on the functioning of the National Health Service, as well as on prevention activities and the services guaranteed to the population, in order to have objective data on how much young people really know about public health”. In the period February 2023-February 2024, 8 meetings were held involving 775 students in their final years of high school. During the meetings, a survey of 10 questions was conducted via the Mentimeter platform, to which a number of students responded between 229 and 400. “The results of the survey – comments Cartabellotta – provide a picture of lights and shadows”.

Young people, he underlines, “are well aware of the unique value of the NHS and the interactions between human, animal and environmental health and, to a large extent, of regional inequalities in healthcare. They know much less about the oncological screenings offered by the NHS and over half live in the belief that doing more screening tests always represents an advantage. The data then provide useful information regarding the potential inappropriateness of prescribing antibiotics in upper respiratory tract infections and on the gaps in the handover between pediatrician and doctor In summary, they demonstrate the need to transfer to young people from school age the culture of prevention and health promotion and the tools for an informed use of the National Health Service”. Cottafava adds: “To fill these knowledge gaps we want to expand the program to schools across the country. To do this we have launched a crowdfunding campaign, active until May 2nd. We need everyone’s help.”

In the United Kingdom, long waits in healthcare have led to a surge in demand for private medical care: Vitality health insurance has recorded a tenfold increase in the percentage of requests for basic care compared to 2015, The Standard reports.

The newspaper quotes Daniel Sørli, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Dr Dropin: “Across the country – he states – patients are finding it difficult to see a family doctor in person and this is worsening health outcomes, with missed or delayed diagnoses and treatments At the same time, the morale of doctors is also very low and many are exhausted.” Proposing something that is “a middle ground between what the NHS offers and expensive private medical services exclusive to the richest” is Dr Dropin’s goal.