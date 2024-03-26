There’s a good chance you’ll start seeing more and more electric vehicles on your street. Will there come a time when all your neighbors have their own charging station? According to Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, this chance is small. Dudenhoeffer is a German professor and co-founder of the automotive research company CAR (Center for Automotive Research). “The internal combustion engine is safe for the next 100 years,” says the professor.

Dudenhoeffer conducted a study of new car rebates in Germany and compared electric models with internal combustion engine cars. This showed that car brands provide relatively more discounts on internal combustion engine vehicles than on electric vehicles. And this despite the fact that in Germany there were additional discounts on electric vehicles.

Why did Germany suddenly have a big discount on electric cars?

Late last year, it was announced that the German government would abruptly end subsidies for electric vehicles. This happened because there was a large gap in the budget before the end of the year. However, car buyers still paid the same amount. This was not the fault of the government, but the fault of the auto brands, which themselves received subsidies through discounts.

Dudenhoeffer points out that it is not the car brands themselves that have weakened interest in electric vehicles, but politics. He also explains why car brands want to sell gasoline-powered cars: “Given the higher profit margins for internal combustion engine cars, they are easier to discount. When the premium on electric vehicles disappears, car brands sometimes even lose money on their models. This is why car brands are now focusing more on selling combustion engine cars.”

Why the internal combustion engine is not necessarily safe

Based on the disappearance of subsidies for electric vehicles and the realization of higher profits from fuel-powered vehicles, Dudenhoeffer argues that the internal combustion engine can continue to live for another century. It is not known how the professor learned that no new subsidies or other incentives for electric vehicles will be created for the next 100 years. In addition, we are talking specifically about Germany, but there are several other countries in the world where cars are produced and sold. His conclusion seems somewhat premature to us, but who are we…