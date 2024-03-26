The controversy over Geolier’s participation in the Federico II University of Naples continues but Roberto Saviano is not in favor of it. The writer, in fact, with a video on social media, says it all about him. “The question is: do you really do it? Geolier at the university: does anyone disagree?”, asks Saviano who goes on to underline the importance of comparison and debate within academic institutions. “First of all – he adds – universities have the task of dealing with experience, with complexity. So you don’t have to fit within a parameter of good. When controversies arise ‘don’t invite this or that’, I always get annoyed. The university is a place of science, of comparison. So if something is useful for deepening, understanding, then it is welcome beyond its role, its meaning, its profile.”

But not only. Saviano also launches into a defense of hip hop, Geolier’s musical genre: “We need to explain to these people, who often know very little, that hip hop is a representation of reality” and that the controversial elements of music videos, like weapons or texts that deal with topics such as money, sexism and drugs, “they are not propaganda but authentic expressions of street life”.

“Or do you think that to do well, it is necessary to only show the good? It would be easy that way. So why doesn’t everyone become priests after the Don Matteo series?”, urges Saviano, who concludes: “The good is not affirmed through the good but through the tale of evil.” It is not the first time that Saviano intervenes on social media in defense of the Neapolitan rapper. During the Sanremo festival, in fact, the writer had harshly criticized the booing of the singer during the cover evening and the controversy over televoting.

