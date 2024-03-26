Rome, 26 March 2024 – This morning, an operation coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bologna, Naples and Rome dismantled a criminal ring that was allegedly involved in the distribution of energy products in Italy, systematically evading value added tax. The operation, conventionally called the “Fuel Family,” served as the reason for taking personal preventive measures against eight people, including the leaders of the association. At the same time, assets worth about 300 million euros were seized from 59 individuals and 13 companies. This provision comes from investigations carried out against a criminal ring consisting of at least ten actors (some of whom are related by family ties), with ramifications in Italy and abroad, who allegedly committed major VAT fraud in the fuel sector. Five suspects were placed under house arrest, and three were required to appear before the judicial police. They are seriously suspected of gang crimes, VAT fraud and money laundering.

Investigative actions would reveal the sale in Italy of fuels coming mainly from Slovenia and Croatia through a commercial chain in which 41 “paper mill” companies with offices in Campania and Lombardy were fictitiously involved, which systematically violated the obligations to declare and pay VAT. According to the investigation, at the top of the supply chain there was a company based in Rovigo and a tax warehouse in Magenta (Milan), where most of the products were destined. The paper mill companies would have issued and used invoices for non-existent transactions amounting to more than €1 billion, resulting in VAT evasion of more than €260 million. In addition, the laundering of illegal proceeds totaling more than 35 million euros would have been established, which were first transferred to the current accounts of Hungarian and Romanian companies, then monetized through systematic cash withdrawals and finally transferred to the association organizers. Through systematic VAT evasion, the suspects were able to charge end consumers (roadside distributors) illegally competitive prices by systematically applying “below cost” to the transfer price.

Operation Guardia di Finanza was carried out by the economic and financial police units of Verbania, Rovigo, Rome, Naples and Caserta, in collaboration with the Central Service for the Investigation of Organized Crime and the II Neapolitan Group. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent body of the European Union responsible for investigating, prosecuting and prosecuting crimes affecting the financial interests of the EU.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

