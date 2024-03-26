Moscow, March 26, 2024 – Director of the Internal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, said that Ukrainian intelligence services contributed to the terrorist attack in Moscow, which was carried out by radical Islamists. RIA Novosti agency reports this. Bortnikov said that the attackers at Crocus City Hall “were trained in Kyiv in the Middle East.” And that the preliminary results of the investigation indicate the involvement of the United States and Great Britain in the attack on Moscow.

Russia will respond with retaliatory measures to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Bortnikov added, as quoted by TASS. Bortnikov explains that the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, “is a legitimate target for the Russian military, just like anyone who commits crimes against Russia.”

Ukraine was preparing to greet the terrorists who attacked Moscow’s Crocus City Hall “as heroes,” Bortnikov said, as quoted by TASS.

“Russia’s hypotheses about a connection with Ukraine in connection with the attack in Moscow are ridiculous,” said a diplomatic source associated with ANSA. “No evidence was presented: this is another example of Kremlin disinformation,” he points out.

Preliminary information obtained during interrogations of those arrested “confirms Ukraine’s involvement” in Friday’s attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the FSB internal security service also said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

The Moscow court in the case of the mass murder in Crocus City Hall turned the detention of the eighth suspect in the attack into an arrest. This is Alisher Kasimov, originally from Kyrgyzstan, but a citizen of Russia. The man is accused of renting out an apartment to suspected terrorists, but he says he did so without knowing who they were.

Three days after the massacre, Vladimir Putin returned yesterday to address Russians and the world and admit that the attack on Crocus City Hall was carried out by “Islamic extremists”. But at the same time, he expressed suspicions about Kyiv, saying that the investigation would have to find out “who provoked” the massacre. “We must answer the question of why the terrorists tried to get into Ukraine and who was waiting for them there,” the president said at a meeting with his associates about the measures that need to be taken after the terrorist attack, in which the death toll increased to 139. About a hundred wounded remain in the hospital .

The attack was “intimidation of Russia, and the question arises who benefits from this,” he added, accusing the US of “trying to convince everyone” that Kyiv was not involved in the massacre. Then order his people to constantly report to him on how the investigations against the arrested terrorists, as well as their “ringleaders,” are progressing.

It is too early to say what Russia’s reaction will be if Ukraine’s participation in Friday’s attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow is proven. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov reported this to TASS. “The investigation is ongoing; it would be wrong to make hypothetical assumptions right now,” the press service spokesman said.

Tajani: “Putin? I don’t know if he’s gone crazy.”

“In moments of great difficulty you need to maintain composure, I don’t know if Putin is going crazy now, because this reaction is wrong. I don’t think this is the right reaction. The accusations against the US, UK and Ukraine are clearly unfounded, it really seems like science fiction to me.” This was stated by FI leader and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tagada on La7, commenting on the accusations made by the Russian President after the terrorist attack in Moscow. “I think this is a completely flawed and plausible analysis,” Tajani added.

