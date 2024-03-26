Fiumicino, March 26, 2024 – The Municipality of Fiumicino, on the occasion of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, organized by the pastoral unit of Fregene, has established temporary traffic regulations for March 29, 2024. For the religious event, in derogation from the prohibitions, the following temporary traffic regulations will be established for all vehicles, including those with special permits:

– from 17.30 on March 29, the introduction of a parking ban with forced removal in Fregene via Cattolica in the area between Via Castellammare and San Maria di Castellabate;

– from 20:15 on March 29, a ban has been imposed on the passage of vehicles along Largo Riva Trigoso, through Cattolica, through Tellaro, through Marotta, through Castellammare, through Cattolica, including all roads that cross the route limited to the correct passage.

Click here to read the full text of the resolution

