France, deficit-GDP ratio at 5.5% in 2023 above expectations

The French public deficit for the year 2023 marked a notable increase, reaching 5.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), corresponding to 154 billion euros. The data, released on Tuesday 26 March by the National Institute of Statistics of Paris (INSEE), represent a significant increase compared to the 4.9% expected by the French government in the finance law for 2024, approved at the end of the previous year. Furthermore, public debt reached 110.6% of GDP, confirming an upward trend although slightly lower than in 2022 (111.9%).

The Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, had already anticipated these figures in an interview with the newspaper Le Monde on March 6, underlining that tax revenues for 2023 fell more than expected due to various reasons, including a loss of economic dynamics and lower inflation, which traditionally increases tax revenues.

The government had already been preparing the population for the bad news for several weeks. Le Maire, said that “due to the loss of tax revenue in 2023” the figure would be “considerably higher than 4.9%”. The latter, in fact, decreased by 21 billion euros last year, the minister said, underlining the effect of the slowdown in inflation, which traditionally increases tax revenues. “There was no more public spending than we said, there was less revenue than expected,” he insisted.