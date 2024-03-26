Fiumicino, March 26, 2024 – Fiumicino speaks mathematics! This is appropriate to say given that this year three students will represent the coastal city at the International Mathematical Games Championship, organized by the Pristem Center of Milan’s Bocconi University.

In fact, having passed the quarter-finals, these three boys with a passion for mathematics took part – on March 16 – in the semi-final stage, which was held at the Antonio Labriola Science High School, and found themselves in a useful position to access the national final, which will take place in Milan, at the Bocconi University , May 25, 2024.

The three finalists, seventh grade students from Porto Romano and Emilio Segre secondary schools, had to compete against 90 other equally talented peers and were among the 9 C1 category winners, finishing third, sixth and seventh, thus qualifying for the national final.

On this occasion, a team will be selected to represent Italy at the international final in Paris, France, at the École Polytechnique de Palaiseau, on August 25 and 26, 2024.

Math games

The history of the “Championships” is becoming… long. The 2023–2024 edition is the thirty-eighth edition in the world and the thirty-first edition organized in Italy by the Pristem Center of Bocconi University. There are over 200,000 competitors around the world competing on the same days and in the same “games.” They come from 3 continents: France, Italy, Tunisia, Morocco, Niger, Peru, Russia, Ukraine, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Luxembourg, Canada, etc. In Italy, just over 400 “gamers” took part in the first edition; more than 40,000 registered participants in the 2023 edition.

