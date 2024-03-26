In view of the General States of Fism, the Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies, scheduled for the end of the year, all the stakeholders – institutions, patient associations, drug companies, technological partners – will meet for the first stage of the process on the 27th and 28th March in Rome, in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium. The Fism General States – which this year celebrates 40 years of its establishment – represent a moment of reflection to take stock of the role of scientific societies in the health supply chain. “The objective of the States General – explains Loreto Gesualdo, Fism president – is to develop methods of cooperation and participation to face increasingly complex challenges for our National Health Service (NHS). Through four stages, we plan to start an effective collaboration to avoid unnecessary waste and qualify professionals for synergistic cooperation with institutions, patients, Farmindustria and scientific societies”.

With the first stage the aim is to arrive “through multidisciplinarity – continues Gesualdo – at the single prescription through the formulation, with the support of federated scientific societies, of patient journeys, specific for pathology”. It will therefore be “all the specialists involved in the patient’s care who will write a single prescription, in agreement with the family doctor. From this initiative the patient will benefit, first of all, who will not be forced to move between different clinics and, above all, the NHS which will reduce waste and limit any adverse events.”

In detail, at the ‘Digital Ecosystem’ event, the ‘Patient Journeys’ relating to multiple myeloma, Fabry disease (as a prototype of rare diseases) and diabetes with cardio-metabolic-renal comorbidities will be presented and discussed. “The propensity to use digital, the sustainability of new technologies, the multidisciplinary approach can improve the doctor-patient relationship, and facilitate the so-called ‘system building’. We need to leave our own perimeter – urges Francesco Macrì, Fism national secretary – and work as a team. Everyone must play their role.” According to Annamaria Colao, Fism councilor, “citizens must be convinced that health is built day by day with prevention. Institutions must guarantee equal access to care. Professionals must develop and certify their skills. Associations must act as spokespersons for the unmet needs of patients. Only this synergy can save our NHS.” In a pre-meeting, organized in collaboration between Fism and Gimbe – attended by Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, Nicoletta Gandolfo, delegate of the Best Practice table at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and president Gesualdo – there will be discussions with the presidents of the scientific societies, guidelines and good healthcare practices