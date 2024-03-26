Next: It is undoubtedly a problem for car giant Stellantis that Renault is enjoying incredible success with its budget brand Dacia. As a result, the group, which owns Peugeot, Citroën, DS Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep, decided to include a new brand in the portfolio. It is the Chinese Leopmotor that will immediately position itself as the company’s budget brand. Completely with you? Okay, now we can get to the news of this article!

Designed in China, Made in Europe

According to a report from Reuters, Leapmotor has found a home in Europe to produce cars. It was initially assumed that Leapmotor would be allowed to produce cars in Italy in addition to the Fiat 500e, but it has now emerged that the choice fell on the Stellantis plant in Tychy (Poland). The combustion-engined Fiat 500 is currently being built there, but is expected to be phased out later this year. A production vacuum that Leapmotor can fill in one fell swoop!

So, putting the puzzle together, Leapmotor will begin production of the T03 this year. This is the compact electric city car with which Stellantis aims to conquer the top of the Dacia Spring. The footprint is roughly identical, but the Leapmotor has a larger battery (36.5 kWh vs. 25 kWh) and a more powerful electric motor (109 hp vs. 45 hp). If the plans go ahead, Leapmotor will officially become the first purely Chinese car brand to produce cars in Europe. Who would have thought about this 10 years ago?