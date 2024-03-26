In 2006, Audi surprised friends and enemies. Because suddenly a real supercar shined at the Paris Motor Show. Okay, that R8 was already shown in 2003 as a Quattro concept at Le Mans, but again: a supercar from Audi! A brand that was previously best known for its understeering, big-power RS ​​estates.

The R8 lasted just under two decades across two generations. With a roaring 5.2-liter V10 engine in the back. Although this is not entirely correct, because the first generation was also equipped with a 4.2-liter V8. Officially, the R8 GT RWD would be the last of the R8s, but when car enthusiasts around the world were told that the R8 would be discontinued, Audi was shut down.

Since Audi is certainly not against the euro, the brand decided to meet the growing demand. This way, he can still please all potential customers (read: make extra money). However, it will officially end in March 2024. And look, Audi kept its word.

The latest R8 recently rolled off the production line at the Böllinger Höfe plant near Stuttgart. It doesn’t receive a special nameplate or is intended for a wealthy buyer, but it will go straight to the Audi Tradition Museum. Since such a special occasion is difficult to celebrate with a gray replica, a Vegas Yellow replica with beautiful 20-inch bronze wheels was chosen.

Moreover, it was not a convertible, but a Performance quattro Edition coupe. Will there ever be a new R8? Of course, it is unlikely that it will be equipped with an internal combustion engine. With the disappearance of the second-generation R8, Audi is also ditching the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine in one fell swoop. Those were good times.