Six years ago Fabrizio Frizzi, one of the most beloved faces on Italian television, left us. Frizzi, known for his human warmth and professionalism, remained in the hearts of colleagues and spectators, who still remember him today with affection and nostalgia. “Dear Fabri, you are always with us…”, writes his friend Carlo Conti on social media, sharing a photo of himself together with the missing presenter and another friend and TV colleague, Antonella Clerici.

A snapshot that sees the 3 friends posing smiling, also posted by Clerici. “I remember that day of smiles when there was still hope. 6 years have passed but you are always with us”, writes the presenter who also remembers her colleague during her program ‘It’s always midday!’: “Fabrizio Frizzi was a great friend, a great presenter, a fantastic person”. On social media also the greeting from Deborah Ergas, a well-known face of Rai and daughter of Sandra Milo: “We haven’t met for 6 years… How much we miss your kindness!”

Frizzi passed away on 26 December 2018 at the age of 60, leaving his wife, Carlotta Mantovan, married in 2014, and his daughter Stella, who is now 11 years old. The genuine smile and contagious laugh were the trademarks of his artistic career full of successes, including the hosting of iconic programs such as “Cominciamo bene”, “Soliti ignoti” and “The inheritance”. Frizzi’s kindness and generosity have left an indelible mark not only in the artistic field, as demonstrated by the donation of marrow to Valeria Fiorito in 2000, which led to a deep and personal bond, so much so that they defined themselves as ‘blood brothers’.