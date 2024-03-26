Rome, March 26, 2024 – A survey of 250 masterpieces that pay tribute to the central role of Naples in European debates about nineteenth-century art. Works by artists of the caliber of Degas, Fortuny, Gemito, Mancini, Morelli, Palizzi, Sargent and Turner, which testify to the contribution made by the Neapolitan city to the cultural debates of the so-called “long” century, which began with the results of the Culture of the Enlightenment at the end of the 18th century. Works that will be presented at the exhibition “Naples Ottocento”, scheduled at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome from tomorrow to June 16th.

The exhibition, curated by Sylvain Bellenger together with Jean-Loup Champion, Carmine Romano and Isabella Valente, was opened by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and organized by the Quirinal Museum and the Museum of the Real Bosco di Capodimonte in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Directorate of the Regional Museums of Campania, the Academy of Fine Arts Naples and the Zoological Station of Anton Dorn.

“The exhibition,” said Mario De Simoni, general director of the Scuderie del Quirinale, “was conceived at the end of the pandemic and is not by chance dedicated to one of the most vital and most beloved cities, which tells the story of Naples in its vocation as a great capital. and which further marks the fruitful presence of the Quirinal School in the system of the Ministry of Culture, this time thanks to the joint organization with the Museum and Real Bosco Capodimonte and the collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art and with the Directorate of the Regional Museums of Campania.”

Offers an overview of paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, history and science: evidence, despite social and political problems and tensions, of a centuries-old and still living artistic and cultural tradition embedded in modern European culture. The sea, mountains, folklore, the dirty land of Vesuvius, the lush vegetation of Campania, splendor and even degradation inspired artists such as Konstantin Hansen, Sylvester Shchedrin, Simon Denis, Karl Boehme, Ludwig Katel, William Turner, Thomas Jones, Thomas Fearnley, Eduard Hildebrandt, Hans von Marees, John Singer Sargent, naturalist painters Posillipo, Portici and Resina, Anton van Pitloo, Giuseppe De Nittis, Ercole and Giacinto Gigante, Teodoro Duclair and Salvatore Fergola.

“An ambitious project,” said curator Sylvain Bellenger, “which presents works from a century about which too little is known: the Neapolitan nineteenth century. 19th-century Naples inherited both the cosmopolitan history of Campania and the realistic tradition of the Neapolitan Baroque school. Aesthetics interacts closely with science, and the pre-positivist dynamics in the hard sciences contrast with the legend of the city, perceived as theatrical, irrational and superstitious. The attractiveness of the ruins and the dazzling beauty of the Gulf of Naples gave birth to the landscape schools of Posillipo and Portici.”

A significant place in the exhibition is occupied by the figure of Edgar Degas, an artist who always declared his belonging to the realist movement, rejecting the label of impressionist as a characteristic of his painting. Of Neapolitan descent on his father’s side, Degas, who was fluent in the Neapolitan language which he learned as a child and youth in Naples, is examined in this exhibition in terms of his familiarity with the Neapolitan environment, suggesting that this feature is an additional piece of reading to understand its difference from the French school. (Source: Adnkronos, photo: quirinale.it)

