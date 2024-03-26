loading…

The Israeli Embassy in Singapore deleted a post that used the Koran as a justification for establishing an occupied state on Palestinian land. Photo/via Middle East Monitor

SINGAPORE – The Israeli Embassy in Singapore has uploaded posts using the Koran as a justification for establishing an occupied state on Palestinian land.

Singaporean authorities immediately ordered the embassy to delete posts on its Facebook page.

The posts, published on March 24 and deleted the same day, stated: “Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Koran. On the other hand, Palestine is not mentioned once.”

The posts go on to say that archaeological evidence such as maps, documents, and coins show that Jews were the original inhabitants of the land.

However, Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam branded it an “extraordinary attempt to rewrite history”.

“The posts were insensitive, inappropriate and completely unacceptable,” he said.

Because, he said, these posts pose a risk of damaging safety, security and harmony in Southeast Asian countries.

Speaking to the Strait Times, Monday (25/3/2024), Shanmugam said the Ministry of Home Affairs had spoken with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said the Israeli Embassy should immediately delete the posts.

“We asked them to remove it because of the potential consequences for various communities in Singapore,” he said.