Ex-Ilva, 150 million taken from the Riva family’s “treasure” by the government

The first resources for Acciaierie d’Italia arrived a month after the company entered extraordinary administration. This is 150 million euros, as announced in the double meeting held last night at Palazzo Chigi, where the Government met first with the unions and then with the business associations. The funds will be transferred to Acciaierie today. Among the participants in the meetings were the undersecretary of the presidency Mantovano, the ministers Urso (Business), Calderone (Labour) and Giorgetti (Economy), connected via video. This is what Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

The 150 million represent an initial allocation. The Government also announced that an inter-ministerial decree is being prepared for a bridge loan of 320 million euros for Steelworks, whose final approval by the European Union is expected in the coming weeks. Furthermore, in the recent PNRR decree it is foreseen that “to guarantee the operational continuity of the industrial plants of national strategic interest and the protection of the environment, health and safety of workers, the extraordinary administration of Riva will transfer to the extraordinary administration of Acciaierie of Italy sums up to a maximum of 150 million euros”. These funds come from the assets consisting of one billion euros brought back to Italy years ago by Riva, used for reclamation and environmental interventions first by ArcelorMittal and then by Acciaierie d’Italia.

The 150 million will allow Acciaierie d’Italia to tackle the first urgent interventions. Currently, the Taranto plant operates with only one blast furnace out of three available, with a utilization of 70% of its capacity and a production of only 4,000-4,500 tons of pig iron per day. At least 6-7 months will be needed to restore the two blast furnaces currently closed, while the extraordinary administration plans to complete the analysis of the plant by mid-April.

Meanwhile, Minister Urso plans to bring together the commissioners of the two extraordinary administrations this week to align on the new rental contract. The current contract between the previous management of Acciaierie d’Italia and Riva will expire at the end of May, but it is unlikely that the sale of the assets will proceed as initially planned. An extension will be needed to allow commissioners to rehabilitate the facilities and bring the company back to market. Finally, the Government has communicated to the unions that the commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia will present an industrial plan within a month.