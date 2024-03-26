Ferrara, March 26, 2024 – The first goal conceded at home and in the qualifying match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025. A mockery of Mr. Nunziata’s Italy team, which, in front of Luciano Spalletti, equalized with Turkey in stoppage time at the Mazza Stadium. in Ferrara. It’s Quilicsoy’s outburst that brings the score to 1-1 after Daniele Gilardi’s second-half goal sends the Azzurri trembling. The Azzurri remain top of the group but are just two points ahead of Ireland and three points ahead of Norway (who beat San Marino today). Both have a game in hand.

Italy Under-21s will return to action next September against San Marino before traveling to Norway. He will close the tournament against Ireland in October.

“Given the game we played, we deserved to win,” Nunziata commented, as reported by figc.it. Great match, but too much emphasis was placed on the equalizer. We had to be more careful. This is football: we gave it our all and played the best match of the season. It’s a shame for those last two minutes, during which we were too passive. Spalletti? We were pleased with the coach’s visit, he encouraged the guys.”

Match history – figc.it

Nunziata’s two changes compared to the match with Latvia: Coppola and Pirola in the center of defense, Calafiori moved to midfield, and Miretti on the bench. Fabbian and Casadei are on either side of Gnonto. It was the Bologna midfielder (who made his professional debut at this stadium in the Spal – Regina match in August 2022) who brought the first danger to Alemdar’s goal: a left-footed shot deflected over the crossbar by a Turkish defender. Instead, it took a powerful intervention from the Turkey number one as Calafiori headed home. At 13′ the visitors’ first try, Beyaz shot wide with his left foot to the right of Desplanche. Ten minutes later, the action was “made in Bologna”: Calafiori’s run down the right flank and the ball behind striker Fabbian, who failed to hit the target. Nunziata’s tile in the 26th minute: Pirola comes on, Gilardi comes on. After Prati’s right-footed shot on the half-hour mark, which was saved with his fingertips by Alemdar (the Cagliari midfielder wore a Spala shirt last year), Gilardi himself became the protagonist of an episode that could have changed the course of the match: for a foul by the Sampdoria defender on Yildirim, Spanish referee Soto Grado awarded a penalty, for which number 17 himself was responsible. The central decision was blocked by Desplanche due to the roar of more than 4,000 “Mazzas”.

The start of the second half turned out to be exciting for Italy: Elmaz’s free kick and Kaplan’s header, which hit the crossbar. But in the 50th minute, again thanks to a side-kick, the Azzurri took the lead: Ruggeri’s cross, Nnonto’s tower and the winning strike from Gilardi, the eleventh top scorer in seven games played. Another dangerous defender just before the 20th minute: Zanotti’s right-footed shot was blocked by Alemdar. In the final, Oristanio came on for Gnonto and Kayode for Zanotti: when the game seemed over, a Turkish goal equalized, and Kilicsoy was assisted by Yardimci, who defended the ball well on the back line. A few seconds of landing, then the final whistle and great disappointment.

ITALY-Türkiye 1-1 (Fri 0-0) – figc.it

Italy: Deplanche; Zanotti (from 43rd street Cayode), Coppola, Pirola (from 26th street Gilardi), Ruggeri; Ndour, Prati, Calafiori; Fabbian, Casadei; Gnonto (from 32nd street Oristanio). Available: Zacchi, Ambrosino, Turicchia, Bianco, Esposito, Miretti. All.

Turchia: Alemdar; Bayram (39 feet branch, Altykardesh point), Kaplan, Tagir (32 feet branch, Yardimchi point), Ozcan; Yildiz, Elmaz, Beyaz (15th Chanak branch), Kilicsoy; Yildirim (branch 32′ Gurluk St.), Destan. Disp.: Bilgin, Baltachi, Ilhan, Burcu, Karatas. All. Drive

Goal: 5′ Gilardi (I), 46′ Kilicsoy (T)

Judge: Soto Grado (Spain). Assistants: Cebrian Davis, Alvarez Fernandez (Spain). Fourth official: Pulido Santana (Spain)

Note: Ammoniti Casadei (I), Kilicsoy (T), Gnonto (I), Kaplan (T), Gonul (T), Ozcan (T), Yildirim (T), Calafiori (I), Prati (I), Fabbian ( I) I)

THE FOLLOWING OBLIGATIONS OF ITALY – figc.it

Thursday, September 5: Italy-San Marino

Tuesday, September 10: Norway-Italy.

Tuesday, October 15: Italy-Ireland.

Photo frame video with the best moments of the Italian national football team/Facebook