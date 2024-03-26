Eur Spa, 2023 net profit jumps to 15.2 million euros and turnover grows by 34%

The Board of Directors of EUR SpA (90% Ministry of Economy and Finance – 10% Roma Capitale), meeting in the headquarters in Via Ciro il Grande under the presidency of Enrico Gasbarra, examined and approved the draft financial statements to 31 December 2023, illustrated by the CEO Angela Cossellu, which will be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting for approval.

The Company closes the 2023 financial year with a profit of 15.2 million euros, after having recognized deferred tax assets of 5.9 million euros, compared to a result of 0.4 million euros in the 2022 financial year.

The economic result as of 31 December 2023 highlights a very solid performance, with an extraordinary improvement (+14.8 million euros) compared to the end of the 2022 financial year which had already brought the company back into balance one year earlier than expected. as indicated in the Industrial Plan, after a two-year period in which the company had accumulated losses of over 80 million euros.

In fact, 2023 represents the best management year of EUR SpA in terms of finalized revenues and profit and loss account result, not only since the year of entry into operation of the Rome Convention Center La Nuvola in the market for conferences and large international events (2016 ), but also compared to the 2015 financial year, the year in which the turnover still benefited from the turnover of the properties sold as part of the Debt Restructuring Agreement and from 2016 no longer among company assets.

As regards the economic data, EUR SpA records a marked increase in turnover which reaches 42.7 million euros against 31.9 million euros in the 2022 financial year. A significant leap forward in turnover, growing strongly with +34 % compared to the previous year, driven in particular by the conference sector which is recording significant results on the national and European market, continuing to grow in 2023, both in terms of turnover and margins, marking a record in the level of occupancy days of the facilities conference system (La Nuvola and Palazzo dei Congressi) from the date of entry into operation of the Rome Convention Center La Nuvola.

The occupancy of the locations of the conference system stands at 301 days in the 2023 financial year compared to 245 days in 2022.

The conference sector recorded growth of 85%, with revenues for the 2023 financial year amounting to 19.4 million euros, a further improvement compared to 10.5 million euros in the 2022 financial year, also by virtue of a significant increase in margins due to careful management of operating costs despite an unfavorable macroeconomic framework, and thanks to the increase in the volume of services offered.

The EUR SpA Congress Center also hosts the programming of “EUR Culture”, the cultural event produced by the Company in collaboration with important cultural institutions including the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, which has developed the so-called South Pole as a further promoter of culture.

The turnover figure for the 2023 financial year is also supported by the real estate sector, which improves its performance by marking +7% compared to the previous year and closes a transaction on a property asset with Bulgari Gioielli with a total value of 80 million euros . This operation will lead to the renovation, refunctionalization and leasing of the Palazzo del Ristorante, a jewel of the rationalist architecture of the ’42 Universal Exhibition, which will host the brand’s production of very high-end jewellery.

The turnover of the conference sector joins the turnover of the real estate sector, with the following distribution of operating revenues compared to 2019, the pre-covid period:

47% real estate (61% in 2019) 45% conference (32% in 2019) 8% other (7% in 2019).

The gross operating margin (EBITDA) stood at 13.5 million euros, compared to 6.9 million euros last year, recording a significant double-digit growth (+97%), which reflects not only the growth of turnover, the effects of a substantial redefinition of the business model and company processes which allowed, in continuity with the previous management exercise, to intervene on the main areas of optimization of operating costs and fixed management costs. Furthermore, in 2023 EUR SpA reaches the objectives imposed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance regarding the containment of operating expenses (art.19, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree 175/2016). The incidence of operating costs on operating revenues in the 2023 financial year stood at 68% against a target set on the average of the previous three-year period of 78%, highlighting a generalized increase in margins.

The operating result (EBIT) recorded an increase of 6.4 million euros compared to 2022, reaching a positive value of 5.3 million euros for the first time since 2016.

Financial management, for the first financial year since the company was founded, contributed to the creation of income of 2.8 million euros net. For this reason, in 2023 the Company stipulated time deposit contracts for the management of liquidity in excess of requirements, managing to obtain recognition of better conditions on bank current accounts.

Considering the better performance achieved compared to forecasts, EUR SpA has updated the tax plan for the next few years and has recognized deferred tax assets for 5.9 million euros in the income statement.

The operating cash flow is also positive at 3.1 million euros. Income management in the 2023 financial year produced cash of 10.8 million euros, highlighting EUR SpA’s ability to contribute to covering the financial needs necessary to implement the Investment Plan contained in the Industrial Plan shared with the Shareholders, to continue to develop the real estate, conference and greenery management business sectors fully and continue to relaunch a strategic area of ​​the Capital especially in view of the 2025 Jubilee.

The net financial position (NFP) at 31 December 2023 stood at 90.2 million euros against 84.4 million euros at 31 December 2022.

The President Enrico Gasbarra and the Board of Directors of the Company express great satisfaction with the results achieved.

Ad, Cossellu: “EUR SpA has regained economic and financial solidity”

Full satisfaction also on the part of the CEO Angela Cossellu, who declared: “2023 closes with extraordinary results, which conclude the reorganization operation, allowing the Company sustainable growth in the long term and the continuation of the investments envisaged in the Industrial Plan . Eur SpA has regained economic and financial solidity, thanks to the significant growth in revenues which corresponds to all the other indicators, well above the plan targets.

The performances achieved in 2023 are the synergistic result of a set of managerial choices, both of a strategic and operational nature, taken in continuity with the previous management year. In particular in terms of efficiency, a careful redesign of operational processes and costs was carried out, structurally intervening on fixed costs so as to increase the tendency of revenues to generate margins also in a sustainable perspective over time; while on the operational level we have started a digitalisation process compliant with AGID (Agency for Digital Italy) regulations and we have introduced a modern ERP system that integrates all the most sensitive company activities, from purchasing management to accounting.

All this was accompanied by a process of redesigning company procedures. Projects have been launched to identify new forms of business and broader conference market segments, not only to support turnover and the return on invested capital, but also aimed at the redevelopment of some areas of the EUR quadrant of Rome. These include the creation of automated and video-monitored car parks on previously abandoned property areas, to create social value, the complete renovation of Palazzo Congressi which is already underway, as well as the definition of new spaces and flows also for La Nuvola, in order to be able host multiple events at the same time, addressing a new market segment for medium/small sized events.

The trust given by the Shareholders, a solid and robust Business Plan, pursued with determination, prudent and sometimes courageous management choices made with the active contribution of the Board of Directors, together with constant support from the people of all company structures, to which my personal thanks – concludes the CEO of EUR SpA – have made it possible to recover the company’s profitability in an exceptionally short time and to create the foundations of a sustainable business model already in the short term”.

READ ALSO: Eur Spa finally has a president: the shareholders’ meeting has chosen Gasbarra