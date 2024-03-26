Flood victims in Emilia Romagna abandoned by institutions. Their voices on Affaritaliani

Houses, lives and vehicles destroyed or damaged and 5 billion cubic meters of water, which came down into Romagna between 1 and 17 May, were not enough to move the magma of the Italian bureaucracy. The money would be there but it is mostly at a standstill: 8.5 billion divided between public and private interventions.

It seems that for some there is no rush. A disaster of bureaucracy which month after month however takes on the features of a tragedy for those who have been affected. The chorus of citizens’ committees is almost unanimous: the first problem is the management system, set up by the Emilia Romagna Region, Sphinx, which is too bureaucratic and complex.

Andrea Mondini, from Castel Bolognese to Affaritaliani: “My family and I had to leave the family home because it was no longer usable and to date we have changed country and habits, deciding to take on a high rent because we cannot afford renovation costs of the flooded house, which was also premature given the conditions of the house”. But have you received financial support or not, has it been 10 months? You have lost everything, like many people.

Mondini: “The only support we received was the CAS contribution (the expiry of which is unknown) and CIS for 3,000 euros. There is no clarity on how and when additional funds will be disbursed. There is not even a definitive suspension of the TARI for an uninhabited house. We are quite frustrated by the abandonment we feel from the institutions.”

But how does the Sphinx system work? (in name and in fact apparently).

Dino Gaetta, farmer from Conselice in the province of Ravenna, to Affaritaliani: “I tell you the truth: Unfortunately, not all qualified technicians accept this job because there is a lot of work and little earnings. It’s a very cumbersome system, it’s risky and very bureaucratic. Furthermore, there were several difficulties with Sphinx, now they say it works, it left in mid-November, but there were several inconveniences. Now we are hampered by the technicians.”

From the technicians? You are also a farmer, but how does it work? Did you also apply as a farmer?

Gaetta: “I have chosen a technician who must come and assess the damage to my house and the company’s structures, because now I have had damage both to the house, like all the other citizens, and to the company. But I have to present an appraisal. My coach has been putting me off for months, partly because of the difficulties there are, partly because they have so many to present, so you wait your turn.”

So wait?

Gaetta: “I participated in some meetings with the commissioner structure who are holding meetings in the area with citizens, with agricultural companies and they always tell us that they have 600-odd million ready to be allocated, but no appraisals arrive, so the money is still.”

Why aren’t they coming?

Gaetta: “I’ll explain technically. When my technician comes, he will carry out the assessment and have to upload it to Sphinx, hoping that everything goes well and that he doesn’t reject it, because if he rejects it he has to start from scratch. If the system accepts it, the report arrives in the Region, but from the Region they send it to the Municipalities. When they receive it, the Municipalities carry out an investigation, after which they send it back to the Region and in the Region they send it to Invitalia which authorizes the payment”

Even the government confirms that the practice is so complicated and that the system actually doesn’t work.

In January, the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini took it out on the government: “Eight months after the flood that hit Romagna, the government has not yet provided for compensation for damage to movable property: it’s a joke. The citizens themselves say they have received nothing.”

For the agricultural sector, however, something has arrived, from European funds however, to cover routine emergencies, paid directly by Agea, the paying body of the Ministry of Agriculture: 380 euros per hectare for arable crops, 1,500 euros for tree crops, that is, orchards and vineyards, and other funds also for pastures and hills, with a further trance that will also come, as a form of compensation, from AgriCat. AgriCat is a fund set up with a percentage of CAP contributions, always coming from the European community and will compensate per hectare, but it is not yet known how much.

Are funds already foreseen in case of disasters?

Gaetta: “Yes, they would have arrived anyway, as they did in other years, for calamitous cases, they are a form of insurance”.