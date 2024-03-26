Since last week (Friday, March 22), the candidacy of Alberto Esquer Gutiérrez to the Senate of the Republic, heading the Citizen Movement (MC) formula together with Mirza Flores Gómez, was left on ellipsis. The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) voted in favor of eliminating this candidacy due to the orange party’s failure to comply with the principles of equity and competitiveness in favor of female candidates.

The issue is yet to be resolved. Alberto Esquer presented in his personal capacity a Lawsuit for the Protection of Political and Electoral Rights. He alleges before the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, that the INE had given him 20 days in advance a registration as a candidate for the Senate and that the definition of this candidacy is not proceeding now, untimely. It is a judicial issue.

How is the integration of the Senate defined and why has it reached this juncture?

Regardless of what happens with Alberto Esquer and how the magistrates of the Electoral Court define it, the Senate of the Republic is the representation of the federal pact that the 32 Entities established to give birth to the country that we know generically as “Mexico.”

In other words, Jalisco and the rest of the States are primarily territorial and population entities, with autonomy and self-determination, that decided to voluntarily include themselves in the pact that gave rise to the Mexican Republic.

The Senate, as a space of the Mexican Legislative Power, emerged in 1824 with the first constitutional charter. It is established as the effect of a triple political current: the idea that the provinces or States, as a whole, had legitimate official representation in the Legislative Branch; to facilitate and guarantee their work and self-determination in the creation of laws and, thirdly, the need to maintain a balanced body with the Executive Branch directed by the President of the Republic.

At the origin of the Senate it was established that the States had a representation of their interests to maintain the balance of the Union and equality. Since the bicameral system (Chamber of Deputies and Chamber of Senators) was installed in Mexico as part of federalism, the reasons of the members of the first Constituent Congress to separate the powers and powers of the two chambers were defended.

The Chamber of Senators assumes the territorial character consecrated to it by the Constitution, clearly manifesting itself both in its internal formation and in the powers it has.

In the Senate, the States with greater or lesser population and territorial area are represented in an identical manner. The powers that the Senate performs in defending the political equality of the States and as their representative has been a guideline in all the projects developed for the formation of the Chamber, from its birth and restoration to the current integration.

For this reason and due to its federalist character, the Senate has the power to resolve political issues that arise between the powers of a State or when the constitutional order has been interrupted, thus guaranteeing the participation of federal criteria in the resolution of problems. regional.

Chamber Integration

The Senate is constituted with 128 senators, half of these will be elected by voters on June 2. In total, 64 senators will win their place in the Upper House thanks to the vote cast in the election.

In the 2024 electoral process, the National Electoral Institute (INE) registered three competitors: the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalitions (Morena, Green Party and Labor Party); “Strength and Heart for Mexico” (National Action Party, Democratic Revolution Party and Institutional Revolutionary Party) and the Citizen Movement Party (MC).

To compete for the three electoral formulas, a couple of contenders are registered in each State. Male and female, due to the principle of equity in force in the electoral legal framework.

In Jalisco, the formulas were made up of Carlos Lomelí Bolaños and Rocío Corona Nakamura (“Let’s Keep Making History in Jalisco”, that is, Morena, PT, Partido Verde, Hagamos and Futuro); Francisco Ramírez Acuña and Natalia Juárez Miranda (PAN, PRD and PRI) and finally, Alberto Esquer Gutiérrez and Mirza Flores Gómez (Citizen Movement Party).

In a vote of the General Council of the INE on Thursday, March 21, it was determined that Alberto Esquer and Eliseo Fernández, candidates for the Senate in the States of Jalisco and Campeche, respectively, by MC, were left out of the registry.

The INE determined that after four business days, the same Citizen Movement party must replace the registration of the two candidates, but in both Jalisco and Campeche the candidate formula must be headed by a woman.

This determination was challenged by Alberto Esquer, pending a final resolution from the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

Aside from this judicial dispute, the question arises: How is the Senate formed? There are 128 senators in total. There are two for each State, who win their seat thanks to the majority vote of the citizens in the election.

Another 32 others come to office thanks to being the losers with the most votes, who are also known as the “first minority.” In other words: voters choose to vote for a formula of Senate candidates; The one who gets the most votes is declared the winner. The formula that appears in second place is classified as the first minority and it is the candidate that appears as number one, who becomes a “first minority” senator.

With this electoral mechanism, 64 members reach the Senate. Another 32 have the right to join through the “first minority” and the remaining 32 (to be 128 senators), are those determined by the package of total votes that the political parties or coalitions have received, as is the case of the electoral process 2024.

Thus, theoretically at least, the coalition headed by Morena together with the PT and the Green Party, will have the opportunity to incorporate between 10 and 15 senators who do not reach office by direct vote, a situation that will be repeated for the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition. and eventually, for MC.

A position with a better reputation

Unlike the Chamber of Deputies, the Chamber of Senators retains a better reputation in public opinion.

The Senate of the Republic is a legislative space in which its members enjoy a more reliable prestige than that of the 500 deputies.

In general terms, the Senate of the Republic is a space in which the States of the Republic are equally represented, regardless of their size, population, economic or political influence.

Senators enjoy, in their public representation, a halo of greater authority and autonomy. It is repetitive in this context that senators aspire to be governors of their State of origin or that they are former governors or influential political figures in the Entities from which they come.

The Senate of the Republic is constituted, in practice more than in the legal framework, in a space for political exercise where political agreements are settled between the presidency, the leaders of the national political parties, the state governments and the power union groups. , such as teachers, unionized workers and others.

In legal doctrine, it is considered that the existence of the Senate guarantees the creation of fair laws, since both the popular representation (Chamber of Deputies) and the representation of the States (Chamber of Senators) that make up the Senate participate in its approval process. Mexican republic; With its participation in the legislative process, this House avoids any excess that could be incurred by a single legislative body.

In this context, the formation of the Chamber of Senators has allowed the political orientation and construction of the laws that are approved and designed within the Congress of the Republic to occur equitably, without preponderance or benefit of those States with a greater or lesser population or territory.

A factor that reaffirms the senatorial function is related to the ratifications that this body makes of some appointments made by the President of the Republic and that are within its exclusive powers.

The elections in Jalisco this 2024 imply a special competition.

In the case of the Senate of the Republic, there are three formulas in contention: Rocío Corona Nakamura and Carlos Lomelí Bolaños (Morena, PT, Verde, Hagamos and Futuro); Natalia Juárez Miranda and Francisco Ramírez Acuña (PAN, PRI and PRD); Mirza Flores Gómez and Alberto Esquer Gutiérrez (Citizen Movement).

At the beginning of this week, Alberto Esquer is waiting for the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court to decide whether he will be a candidate in the first formula or in the second.

Meanwhile, all contenders face the challenge of achieving at least one million votes to win the election and become senators.

In this year’s electoral process, in “round” numbers, six million 600 thousand Jalisco residents can vote.

In the 2018 federal elections, the results in the race for the Senate of the Republic in Jalisco showed the following results: Clemente Castañeda and Verónica Delgadillo, from the PAN-PRD-MC coalition: one million 150 thousand votes; María Antonia Cárdenas and Antonio Pérez Garibay, from Morena: 839 thousand votes; Pedro Kumamoto and Juana Delgado, independent candidates: 761 thousand votes; Rocío Corona Nakamura and Hugo Rodríguez, from the PRI: 423 thousand votes.

The election to obtain a seat in the Senate represents a mix between issues of local interest for the people of Jalisco, but also issues that concern the national agenda.

The candidates in this year’s race, who include former State Government officials and even former Governor Francisco Ramírez Acuña, present an interesting political agenda that may be attractive to voters.

