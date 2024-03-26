The Let’s Keep Making History coalition made up of Morena, PT and the Green Party requested the presidential advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei, to remove Manuel López San Martín as moderator of the first presidential debate, pointing out that he has been impartial due to comments against figures from the federal government.

In a statement, the coalition stated that on March 22, López San Martín positioned himself against the former Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“The plagued Hugo López-Gatell was not given a candidacy in Morena and President López Obrador picks him up, takes him out of the trash, and brings him as a health advisor to his government. The man who lied, the man who He was wrong about everything, a man who caused a lot of deaths during the pandemic is coming back,” Manuel López San Martín said in a program.

The party leaders warned that their assessments against the Government of Mexico will not guarantee the required impartiality during the conduct of the democratic dialogue that will take place on April 7.

“With the attitude and comments of the aforementioned driver in recent days, the presidents assured that the impartiality of the person appointed as moderator is once again called into question, in the face of one of the most relevant exercises within the framework of this federal electoral process.” , they pointed out.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions