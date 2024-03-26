The Progressive Alliance of the Americas (APLA) expressed its concern about the interference of organized crime and the federal government in the electoral process underway in Mexico, which could lead to a state election.

In a statement, he states that in these elections 20,375 elected officials will be elected, including President, Congress of the Union and nine governors “which makes these elections the most important in the history of the country.”

“We know and are concerned about the government’s attempts to deteriorate the electoral system in Mexico, as well as the systematic interference that the federal government and state governments are carrying out in favor of the official candidates, contravening electoral regulations and generating a climate of inequality and insecurity in the electoral contest,” said the Alliance.

They warned of the risk of state elections: “There is concern about the high rate of violence in Mexico and the impossibility of citizens in many municipalities not being able to freely exercise their vote.”

“We are concerned that male and female candidates are subject to threats and even murders by criminal organizations, which do not agree with the fight against corruption and no longer accept the presence of these criminal groups in their governments, violating peace, stability and governability of these municipalities and states, which significantly restricts citizen participation and can cause participation in the electoral process to be very low,” he added.

Participatory and deliberative democracy generates stability and governability in our societies, so the Mexican authorities must generate security conditions that allow the free and secret vote of Mexican citizens in the next electoral process on June 2.

Given this, the Progressive Alliance urged the Mexican State to guarantee the full autonomy of the country’s electoral authorities and clearly express its respect for the political freedoms of citizens in the face of the electoral process.

Likewise, the National Electoral Institute (INE) was supported to conduct the electoral process impeccably, so that the popular will is respected, democracy is strengthened, and a government with citizen legitimacy emerges from it.

In addition, it called on its member parties to be part of an electoral observation mission in Mexico, actively participate in dialogue with the different political actors and the government and inhibit any attempt by political actors, the government and organized crime organizations to alter the citizen will, before, during and after the electoral process.

He reiterated his concern about the potential influence of organized crime in the elections, which could jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process and the need to avoid any doubts about fairness and security in the next election.

“We urge the government of Mexico to guarantee the integrity of the June 2 elections and the safety of the candidates,” they said.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions