Sea and ocean levels continue to rise at an increasingly rapid rate. This is revealed by a new NASA study based on a dataset that includes more than 30 years of satellite observations, starting from the US-French TOPEX/Poseidon mission, launched in 1992 and the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission, launched in November 2020 .

In 2023 the increase was amplified by El Niño: seasonal or periodic climate phenomena, in fact, can influence the global average sea level from year to year. According to scholars, however, the trend that has been emerging over the last 30 years is that of an increase in the height of the oceans as a direct response to global warming due to excessive heat trapped by greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Global average sea level rose by about 0.3 inches (0.76 centimeters) from 2022 to 2023, according to a @NASA-led analysis. The total rise is equivalent to draining a quarter of Lake Superior into the ocean over the course of a year.

And give

Global average sea level rose about 0.76 centimeters from 2022 to 2023, a relatively large jump due mainly to climate warming and the development of a strong El Niño. The data shows that global average sea level has risen by about 9.4 centimeters overall since 1993. The rate of this rise has also accelerated, more than doubling, from 0.18 centimeters per year in 1993 to the current rate of 0.42 centimeters per year.

“Current acceleration rates mean we are on track to add another 20 centimeters of global mean sea level by 2050, doubling the amount of change over the next three decades compared to the previous 100 years and increasing the frequency and impact of floods around the world,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director of NASA’s Sea Level Change Team and Ocean Physics Program in Washington.

The El Niño effect

Global sea level saw a significant jump from 2022 to 2023, mainly due to the change from La Niña to El Niño. A mild La Niña between 2021 and 2022 resulted in lower-than-expected sea level rise that year. A strong El Niño developed in 2023, which contributed to an increase in the average rise in sea surface height.

“During La Niña, rain that normally falls in the ocean instead falls on land, temporarily taking water away from the ocean and lowering sea levels,” said Josh Willis, a sea level researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “In El Niño years, much of the rain that normally falls on land ends up in the ocean, temporarily raising sea levels.”