The Egyptian army moves to El Arish, northern Sinai. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – A retired senior officer in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned of an increase in the military strength of the Egyptian army in Sinai since 2004, and especially since 2008.

Lieutenant Colonel Eli Dekel, who specializes in infrastructure systems in Arab countries, published a report about this on the Nziv news site.

Dekel began researching his report, “Undiscussed peace concept with Egypt” and investigating this issue six years ago, and he reached a dangerous conclusion.

“Since 2014, the Egyptian army has significantly expanded its military infrastructure in Sinai,” he said, as reported by Russia Today.

“In 2014, following a period of regional unrest and the ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood from power in Egypt in 2013, the construction of military infrastructure in Sinai accelerated, and at the same time the process of purchasing advanced weapons began,” Dekel wrote.

He explained, “This process ranked the Egyptian army as the 12th most powerful army in the world and pushed Israel to 18th place globally.”

“The troubling phenomenon of the Egyptian army’s significant increase in strength and intensive military infrastructure development, especially in the Sinai and on both sides of the (Suez) Canal, does not worry the public in Israel, including the senior military veterans I spoke with at academic research institutions, commentators and journalists, including military affairs journalists, were fed by the Israeli security system with the concept that, after Egypt received the last inch of Sinai land from Israel, Egypt had no right to harm Israel,” he explained.

He explained, “But the opposite happened, hostile relations (known as cold peace) intensified and Egypt maintained security cooperation with Israel, which is now prohibited from being publicized.”

The retired Israeli officer criticized the political and security leadership in Israel for treating Egypt as a friendly country and not an enemy.