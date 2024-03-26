The arrival of the Easter holidays brings with it the planning of road trips with friends or family. Among the many preparation tasks, there are aspects related to the car, essential to ensure a comfortable and safe trip.

Here we present a checklist of items to review before embarking on the road trip, with the aim of ensuring the best possible experience and avoiding setbacks on the way to the beach or other selected destination.

Check the levels

It is important to check the levels of the car’s vital fluids, ensuring that they are filled as indicated on each tank and that they have an adequate shelf life to fulfill their lubrication, cooling or other assigned duties. In addition to the fluids, it is also essential to check the oil, gasoline, air and pollen filters.

Fluids to check include:

Oil Antifreeze Brake fluid Windshield wiper fluid Steering and transmission oil

Lights

It is essential to check the vehicle’s lighting systems, as these not only allow communication with other cars on the road, but are also crucial for seeing and being seen by other drivers.

It is important to verify that all the lights are working correctly; Otherwise, they must be replaced. Additionally, headlights must be properly aligned to provide effective illumination without dazzling other drivers.

Tires

This is a fundamental aspect when hitting the road. The tires are the element that is in permanent contact with the pavement, and they transmit sensations about the road to the driver. Likewise, they are responsible for traction and removing water without losing control when it rains.

It is important that the drawing has a depth of at least 1.6 millimeters to guarantee the removal of water, as we mentioned previously. Also, it is advisable to go to a dedicated workshop to perform alignment and balancing so that the car does not present deviations when driving on the road.

On the other hand, tire rotation must be carried out every 6 months or 10 thousand kilometers so that wear is uniform. Doing this before a road trip will help balance the wear and tear after several kilometers traveled. Hand in hand with this is the pressure to which they must be inflated, indicated in the owner’s manual, to offer good handling.

