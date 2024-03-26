Vatican City, March 26, 2024 – It will be a busy week for Pope Francis. The rituals of Holy Week, which opened last Sunday with the Feast of the Palms, await him. Then the pontiff, with a slightly tired voice, refused to read the sermon prepared for the occasion. There are people like Father Enzo Fortunato, spokesman for St. Peter’s Basilica, in an interview with Adnkronos, who emphasized that most likely it was a choice made by the Pontiff, in that long moment of silence, “more eloquent than many words” before many crosses peace. The pontiff, who opened the rites last Sunday in a slightly weary voice, recovering from a flu that in recent weeks has forced him to wisely assign his staff to read speeches so as not to become too tired, will preside over all Easter celebrations. Triduum and Easter Mass with Urbi et Orbi blessing from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. On Maundy Thursday, the Pope will lead a confirmation ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica at 9:30 a.m., during which promises of ordination will be renewed. In the afternoon, the pontiff will make a private visit to the women’s ward of the Rebibbia prison for Mass at Coena Domini and foot washing. (source: Adnkronos, photo: X @VaticanMedia)

