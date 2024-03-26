During the beginning of Holy Week, multiple fires have been recorded in various parts of Mexico, some caused by natural or accidental causes, while others were deliberately set.

Several brigade members and rescue teams have managed to control the fires, although sometimes efforts are limited due to the strength of the flames and the extent of the affected area.

In other cases, help has been requested from helicopters to drop water aerially and reduce the fires. Given this situation, a count of the accidents that have occurred in recent days has been created.

According to the report of the General Coordination of Conservation and Restoration, Fire Management Management, it was reported that there were 58 active forest fires in 15 states for this Monday, March 25.

According to the court, 108 fires were recorded, but 50 of them were eliminated this weekend. As for the affected areas, it gives a total of 2,657 hectares.

Some of these affected areas belong to Protected Natural Areas, and in some even aerial equipment had to be used so that the incident was liquidated and its spread did not continue.

List of active fires in the Mexican Republic from March 22 to 25:

Durango: Mezquital.

Colima: Manzanillo.

Jalisco: Cabo Corrientes, Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Tomatlán, Bolaños, Tapalpa, Tlalpa de Allende, Zapopan.

Michigan: Morelia, Patzcuaro, Apatzingan, Noble, Periban, Cottage, Tangamandapio, Tzintzuntzan, La Huacana.

Guanajuato: Guanajuato.

Zacatecas: Mohahua de Estrada, Jalpa.

Morelos: Tlayacapan.

Warrior: St. Michael’s Totoloapam.

Noble: Mineral of the Chico, Juarez Noble, Tulancingo of Bravo, Santiago Tulantepec of Lugo Warrior, Acatlan.

State of Mexico: Jilotzingo, Luvianos, Temascalcingo, Lerma, Coatepec de las Harinas, Calatlaco, Valle de Bravo, Texcoco, Huixquilucan.

Oaxaca: Santa María Colotepec, San Carlos Yautepec, San Miguel Chimalapa.

Puebla: Zacatlán.

Veracruz: Maltrata, Ixhuacpan de los Reyes, Huiloapan de Cuauhtémoc.

In less than 24 hours, at least 5 fires were reported in the state of Veracruz, mostly caused by high temperatures.

The fires were recorded in the Altas Montañas regions, in the municipality of Maltrata; in the Tepecilera del Valle de Perote area; on El Gentil hill in the municipality of Huiloapan de Cuauhtémoc; in the Paredón de La Mona area of ​​the municipality of Las Minas and in Soledad Atzompa.

The National Forestry Commission revealed that Veracruz had a total of 50 forest fires this year, with a total of 139.16 hectares affected.

Hidalgo

On Sunday, March 24, in Pachuca, a fire was reported in the “El Chico” National Park. At the moment, the cause of the incident is unknown, which is very close to the center of Real del Monte.

Presumably, the flames do not represent any risk to visitors or the population. However, there have been material losses, so the population was recommended to stay informed of any changes that may arise.

Elements of the fire department, headed by Jorge Montúfar Badillo, went to the scene in coordination with the state Civil Protection, as well as the municipalities of Atotonilco, El Grande, Mineral del Chico, supported by the National Guard.

Guanajuato

On Friday, March 22, in the Yuriria Lagoon, a fire in the dry area, which devoured lilies and dry grass, generating smoke visible from kilometers away, for which the mobilization of Firefighters, Civil Protection units and groups was recorded. of volunteers.

The rapid spread of the flames due to the gusts of wind put the fishermen of this magical town on alert, who were trying to save the boats due to the risk of them being hit by the fire.

Inhabitants of the boardwalk and municipal capital remain on alert due to the cloud of smoke that expands through the area, while Firefighters worked to control the fire.

Mexico City

On Sunday, March 24, in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, a fire was reported in the grasslands of the Moctezuma neighborhood, which caused a column of smoke visible in several parts of the capital.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, CDMX Firefighters, as well as Police in the sector, protected the area and supported emergency services.

The fire was located very close to the San Lázaro bus station, however, rescue elements managed to control the incident before it spread further.

Mexico state

Cuautitlán Izcalli.

On Sunday, March 24, a fire consumed a cardboard yard with an area of ​​more than a thousand square meters and left two people injured; however, the causes of the fire are unknown.

The Civil Protection Coordination of the State of Mexico reported that the conflagration occurred on Calle 5 de Febrero, corner of Calle del Beso in Santa Bárbara.

Naucalpan.

During the night of Sunday, March 24, security cameras captured a man throwing a lit object into a field full of weeds and dry grass where the fire spread to nearby houses.

Given this situation, the authorities of the city council and San Francisco Chimalpa are looking for the man who would have caused a fire in this wooded community, whom some neighbors identify as “Celso”, a man who wanders the streets.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions