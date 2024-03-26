Rome, March 26, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Rome Group, with the help of colleagues from the canine unit of Santa Maria di Galeria, carried out an extraordinary control service aimed at combating all forms of illegality and degradation throughout the territory of Rome. Termini station.

In separate interventions, the carabinieri of the Roma Scalo Termini unit arrested three foreign nationals caught by security officers stealing items of clothing after breaking anti-theft signs at shops inside the Galleria Forum Termini. Everything stolen, amounting to about 600 euros, was recovered. A North African national also found himself in handcuffs, stopped on Manin Street and found 16 wrappers of hashish in his possession.

The same carabinieri then announced the release of three people for failure to comply with the ban on returning to the municipality of Rome and six more for failure to comply with the “Dacur” issued against them by the Commissioner of Police of Rome. There were also reports of a 40-year-old French man who refused to provide his personal information during a check at the station.

The Carabinieri of the Roma Scalo Termini unit also sanctioned 10 people for violating the parking ban near the station, with a simultaneous notification of an order to remove them from the said area for 48 hours and an administrative fine of 100 euros. Three young people who were found in possession of small amounts of drugs, including hashish and cocaine, were also subject to administrative sanctions.

Then, in the area in front of Termini Station, the Carabinieri imposed sanctions totaling 20,000 euros on three Peruvian citizens and a Romanian citizen for illegally selling food on public roads without the necessary permits. About 57 kg of raw, semi-finished and prepared food products, subject to portioning and already portioned, 71 bottles of soft drinks, food packaging material and commercial equipment were seized.

However, the Carabinieri of the Rome Company in Piazza Dante reported two people: a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen, already known to the police, who was taken by surprise and blocked through Giovanni Giolitti immediately after attempting to take possession of some items stored in Piazza Dante. interior of a parked car after the windshield glass broke and a 20-year-old Roman man stopped aboard what appeared to be a stolen vehicle during a traffic check.

As a result of the activities, 156 people were identified, 74 vehicles were checked and 12 commercial enterprises were checked.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

