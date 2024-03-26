In a context in which the cultural and linguistic diversity of the United States is constantly evolving, a recent study by the Pew Research Center sheds light on news consumption preferences among Latinos, and reveals notable differences between those born in the country and migrants. This research not only unravels how and in what language Latinos prefer to get informed, but also explores the preferred platforms, favorite devices and the general interest that this community has in news.

Do Latinos in the United States prefer to read the news in Spanish or English?

The simple answer to this question is that the majority of Latinos in the United States prefer to read the news in English, but this varies depending on whether the person was born in the United States or emigrated from another country. According to the study carried out by the Pew Research Center, more than half of Hispanic adults in the US (54%) choose to receive news in English, which far exceeds the 21% who prefer Spanish. However, 23% of those surveyed do not show a clear preference, since they consume content in both languages ​​equally.

Among those born in the United States, there is an overwhelming tilt toward English, with a news consumption pattern that differs considerably from those who have arrived from other nations. Of Latino immigrants, 41% lean towards Spanish, while only 26% prefer English, and 31% remain indifferent, balancing their consumption between both languages. This divergence is accentuated with the length of residence in the country, since it is observed that those who have been in the United States for more years tend to favor English over Spanish.

The graph shows that 81% of Latinos born in the US prefer to read news in English, while of all Latinos (including immigrants) only 21% prefer Spanish. Photo: Pew Research Center

Where do Latinos in the United States read the most news and why?

Technological advancement and digitalization have profoundly changed news consumption habits among Latinos. The majority (87%) say they receive news through digital devices, as they prefer these platforms over television, radio or the written press. This dominance of digital is attributed to several factors, including the relative youth of the Latino population and their predisposition toward social media as sources of information.

Nearly three-quarters of Latinos under 50 choose digital devices to stay informed. Likewise, they highlight the relevance of social networks in this context. Photo: Composition LR /X(Twitter)/PNGWing/FreePik

Interest in news increasingly declines among Latinos in the United States

A worrying finding of the study is the declining interest in news among the Latino community in the US, with only 22% following the news all or most of the time. This trend reflects a 9% drop since 2020 and aligns with similar observations in the country’s general population. This disinterest is accentuated among the youngest, with only 10% of Latinos between 18 and 29 years old, who are interested in the news regularly.

Since August 2020, Latinos in the United States have lost interest in reading news, which went from 31% to 22%. Photo: Pew Research Center

Do Latinos in the United States read more news in Hispanic or American media?

The choice of media varies significantly among Latinos depending on their place of birth. Latino immigrants are more likely than Hispanics born in the United States to receive news from Latino media and about their country of origin. In both cases, around 70% of immigrants admit to receiving this type of news; By contrast, only about a third of U.S.-born Latinos do so, including the 21% who say they receive this news very frequently.

Additionally, more than half of Latinos, approximately 54%, receive news about their or their family’s country of origin at least sometimes, with 24% doing so frequently. This preference underscores the importance of Hispanic media in providing relevant and culturally resonant news, especially about their countries of origin.