The 1969 one-dollar bill has become a prized jewel for numismatic fans, as it fetches figures that can exceed US$80,000 at auction. This dollar is distinguished by its unique characteristics. For this reason, we will offer you all the necessary information so that you can recognize one of these coveted specimens that many people long to own.

What details does the $1 bill have that makes them pay more than US$80,000?

The 1969 one-dollar bill has become a highly sought-after item among collectors, as they are able to shell out more than US$80,000 for it. This specimen, identified by specialists with the term ‘channel fold error’, is characterized by having an extra fold that crosses the portrait of George Washington right in the middle.

This printing failure distinguishes it and makes it highly desired, since it has positioned it as the most desired item in the field of coin and banknote collection on the internet. It is important to mention that those who are interested in participating in the trade of these pieces remember the importance of carefully observing the details and condition of the bill, since these aspects are what will ultimately define its value in the market.

Unique, rare or extraordinary banknotes have gained considerable popularity among numismatic fans in the United States. Photo: iStock

What does the 1 dollar bill look like?

The $500 bill, which was withdrawn from circulation in 1969, features two types of distinctive seals: a blue seal corresponding to the 1918 series and a green seal associated with the Federal Reserve, belonging to the 1928 series. and 1934. The variant with the blue seal stands out for displaying the image of John Marshall, who was the fourth chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

In contrast, the green seal bill features the portrait of William McKinley, who served as the 25th president of the United States, and was used primarily for transactions between banks before its circulation was halted due to his involvement in illegal activities. of money laundering. These two versions were withdrawn and the vast majority of them destroyed, which increases the rarity and feeling of nostalgia that surrounds these high denomination notes.

How do I know if my $1 bill is valuable?

Banknotes with serial numbers less than 1,000 or even 100, such as 00000100, can fetch retail prices of up to $300. On the other hand, very high serial numbers, such as 99999900, can also be valuable. However, there are notable exceptions: a bill with serial number 00000001 can be worth up to $15,000 due to its uniqueness and demand among collectors.

It is not possible to say with complete certainty whether these bills still remain in the United States. Photo: Freepick

What are 1 dollar bills worth 150 thousand dollars like?

The $1 bills with a potential value of up to $150,000 are those issued in 2014 by the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Due to an error, two identical runs of these banknotes were produced, each with matching serial numbers, resulting in a total of 6.4 million duplicate copies.