MILAN – Bianca Atzei announces today the arrival of the new single, “Discoteca”, on the radio and on all digital platforms from March 29th. The song, produced by Diego Calvetti, has irresistible sounds that recall the unmistakable sound of the 80s in an exciting homage to legendary hits, such as Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics: the catharsis effect is guaranteed, by closing your eyes you will find yourself thrown on the dance floor with a mirror ball in the centre, smoke, sofas and strobe lights. “Discoteca” anticipates Bianca Atzei’s new studio album, arriving in May.

Bianca Atzei says: «I take a breath, I move away. I feel like myself, everything else stresses me out… With Discoteca I returned to the carefreeness of my evenings spent dancing away from any kind of worries, and I enjoyed imagining going to the clubs of a few decades earlier, in the 80s, which then are the years in which I was born. The music of that period has entered me since I was a child, certain songs grow inside you, they are part of you and you always listen to them again with pleasure and a thrill of nostalgia for the rest of your life. It is from this mix of nostalgia for my childhood and my desire for lightness typical of adolescence that both this song and the mood that will accompany the entire album that is about to arrive were born.”