The dengue epidemic in South America has reached alarming numbers in the first quarter of 2024, with a notable increase in cases and deaths compared to the previous year.

This epidemic is increasing, especially in Brazil, a country that has surpassed its own historical annual record of dengue infections, adding to date more than two million cases and 715 deaths.

However, the situation is especially worrying in Brasilia, with 5,774 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Authorities have projected the number could rise to 4.2 million by the end of the year and have begun offering vaccinations despite a shortage of doses.

In Argentina, the Ministry of Health reported 151,310 cases of dengue, with 134,202 of them registered this year, with an incidence of 321 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 106 deaths, 96 of which occurred in 2024.

In addition, nineteen of the 24 territorial divisions have reported the presence of the virus, excluding only Patagonian regions due to unfavorable climatic conditions for mosquitoes. The Government of Javier Milei has opted for prevention strategies that do not include mass vaccination, arguing a lack of evidence on the effectiveness of vaccines in current outbreaks.

For its part, Uruguay reached 158 cases of dengue this Monday (62 native and 96 imported) after adding 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Ministry of Public Health in its daily report, in which it indicated that the majority of imported are from people who traveled to Argentina and Brazil. Likewise, the only death that has occurred so far is that of a person with dengue, for whom an epidemiological investigation is being carried out to determine if the death was due to the disease.

In the midst of the dengue epidemic that seriously affects South America, Paraguay also reports worrying figures. From September 2023, the beginning of the most recent outbreak, until the second week of March 2024, the country has suffered 74 deaths due to dengue, reported the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare. Data from the General Directorate of Health Surveillance show that 35% of those who died were over 60 years old.

Peru has also seen a significant increase with 79,741 cases reported so far in 2024, a 262% increase compared to the same period last year. 82 deaths have been reported, a considerable jump from 29 in the corresponding period in 2023. The incidence of the disease is 233.77 per 100,000 inhabitants, with La Libertad being the most affected region.

In Colombia, the National Institute of Health has registered 55,340 cases, with 40.2% presenting alarm signs and 1% serious cases. As of March 3, 94 probable deaths have been reported, with 10 confirmed cases and 69 under study. The incidence of dengue at the end of February 2024 was 154.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at risk, in marked contrast to the 48.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants reported in the same period of the previous year.

Already in 2023, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned of a considerable increase in dengue cases in the Americas. Last year, 4.5 million cases were recorded. This trend of high transmission has continued in 2024, with a significant increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Dengue, whose main transmission vector in almost the entire American continent is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, affects people of all ages, and according to the World Health Organization, behind the expansion of the epidemic is the climate phenomenon of El Child, as evidenced by the fact that it is growing in all parts of the world, except in Europe, as recently detailed by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom.

The exponential increase in dengue cases in Latin America highlights, according to experts, the need for more effective preventive and control actions, as well as constant epidemiological surveillance to combat the advance of the disease on the continent.

